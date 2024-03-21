"You shouldn't be in public": Asmongold goes off about people wearing masks while watching PAX East footage on stream

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold," a creator often known for his outspoken views, recently gave his opinion about people wearing masks in public while watching the Future Games show 2024, where some footage of people wearing face masks at the PAX East convention was shown. The streamer got some pushback from his viewers after expressing his views.

It is no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic forced many public events to mandate face masks for participants, and the footage shown may as well have been from a couple of years ago. Nonetheless, Asmongold had this to say about the people seen wearing masks at the PAX East convention, saying:

"Maybe this is like a hot take, but I feel like if you think you have to wear a mask like that all the time, you shouldn't be in public. You shouldn't be there if you think you need to wear a mask like that."

"It seems odd to me": Asmongold on people wearing masks in public

Zack may be primarily a video game streamer focusing on MMO and RPG titles such as World of Warcraft, but the Twitch veteran has not shied away from expressing his views about socio-cultural issues in the past. His opinion about weight and fat-shaming has garnered a lot of backlash on the internet from viewers and others alike.

During his most recent stream, several viewers disagreed with Asmongold's comment that "if you think you have to wear a mask like that all the time, you shouldn't be in public." Some people defended the convention goers' right to wear masks, as events like these are a breeding ground for communicable diseases.

Timestamp 1:12:43

The streamer responded to that argument by claiming that he avoids gaming conventions for that very reason:

"'People get sick at conventions, to be honest.' Yeah, I know. That's why I don't go. All I am saying is, it seems odd to me."

Others tried to call him out for getting "triggered" by people wearing masks, to which Asmongold responded by saying:

"'Freedom activist triggered when people wear mask in public.' Well I am just saying just logically, right?"

In other news, Asmongold recently gave his two cents about Riot's League of Legends MMO seemingly getting pushed back years due to changes to its development team. Read about the whole subject here.