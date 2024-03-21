"This was inevitable": Asmongold gives his opinion on Riot's League of Legends MMO possibly being pushed back "several years"

Popular streamer Zack "Asmongold" has given his opinion about Riot's League of Legends MMO being pushed back after a developer reshuffle was announced by Marc Merril, president of the company. In a thread on X, Merril announced that the development of the much-awaited massively multiplayer online game based in the world of Runeterra will be "going dark" for what might be "several years."

Naturally, this has upset a lot of fans who were looking forward to some promising updates and instead got confirmation that the title will be pushed further back than before.

Asmongold came across a Reddit post addressing the issue, and the veteran streamer had much to say. According to him, this was "inevitable" because coming up with the next generation of MMO games is a difficult task:

"This was, in my opinion inevitable. I don't think that anybody knows right now, how to make the next generation of MMO. I don't thing that they know what does an MMO look like nowadays."

"I would rather not play a game than play a bad game.": Asmongold would prefer if the Riot MMO never comes out rather than it be a bad video game

Asmongold also brought up Ghostcrawler's departure from the company last year. For those who are not aware, Riot's executive producer, Greg Street, who was the man behind the MMO, stepped down from his role and resigned in March 2023.

While the Twitch streamer had been optimistic about the game's development then, the recent news from Riot seems to have changed his mind. He said:

"Here is another big thing, right? Ghostcawler left the company last year, and now they are completely reimagining what this game is going to be. It is probably obvious that there were some creative differences."

However, the OTK co-founder noted that people should not be drawing big conclusions from Street's departure and the recent postponement in game development:

"You see what I am saying? What a surprise, everything makes sense now. That doesn't mean that Riot is wrong, or Ghostcrawler is wrong. We don't know what happened, but something did happen."

Timestamp 1:18:34

Answering a question from a viewer who stated that the next big massively multiplayer online game will take decades of development, Asmongold said:

"Again, the next big MMO might need 20 years of development. The problem is that MMOs require a lot of psychology and I think that's why a lot of devs don't really, uh, that's where they don't shine."

However, Asmongold ended his discussion on a more positive note, telling his viewers that Riot should take as much time as it wants to make a good MMO rather than make a bad video game:

"Either way, I think that this is probably a good thing. I think it is better if they never bring out the game than if they bring it out and it's bad. I would rather not play a game than play a bad game. So, if they don't feel like they are making a game that is the next MMO, then yeah, what's the point?"

As it stands, it is unclear whether the Riot MMO will see the light of day any time soon.