"Literally Photoshopped out of existence" - Asmongold says GeorgeNotFound's "life got destroyed" because Caitibugzz "lied about her age"

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" has commented on the recent developments in the George "GeorgeNotFound" alleged assault controversy. During a livestream on March 18, 2024, Asmongold was browsing X when he came across controversial internet personality Daniel "Keemstar's" post from March 15, 2024.

In the social media update, Keemstar mentioned that Jimmy "MrBeast's" Feastables removed GeorgeNotFound from their Instagram post following the controversy.

According to Asmongold, Twitch streamer Caitibugzz "lied about her age," leading to GeorgeNotFound's "life getting destroyed." The Texan stated:

"Oh, this guy. Bro, this guy had his life ruined. This guy got literally Photoshopped out of existence because he had the audacity to cuddle with a girl on a sofa that lied about her age. Bro, he got his life destroyed!"

Commenting on MrBeast's decision to remove the British Minecraft star from his snack brand's Instagram post, Asmongold remarked:

"You know what's really funny to me about this picture? It makes me wonder - did they take a picture with different people out of the picture just in case one of them got canceled so that they could keep future-proofing it, and they wouldn't have to take pictures again?"

"A former minor" - Asmongold comments on Caitibugzz amid the GeorgeNotFound alleged assault controversy

Asmongold was two-and-a-half hours into his broadcast on March 18, 2024, when he commented on MrBeast removing GeorgeNotFound from Feastables' Instagram post. Claiming that the DreamSMP member's fan base was "very upset," the World of Warcraft streamer stated:

"Yeah, this dude got his entire life destroyed. Wow! And everybody whose age doesn't begin with one is like, 'This is insane!' But because that was, like, probably only 5% of his fan base, his fan base was actually very upset."

Timestamp: 02:33:30

The One True King (OTK) member's attention was then drawn to a viewer who asked if Caitibugzz was underage. He responded:

"Well, she was 18. So, she was prior... she used to be underage. So basically, she was underage. Yeah. I mean, was she? She wasn't. But she used to be underage. So, you know, a former minor. There you go, a former minor, guys. Yeah, an underaged 21-year-old female."

He added:

"Oh, my god. I don't know what the hell is going on with people, man. Yeah, I don't understand where these people are coming from."

On March 17, 2024, GeorgeNotFound released a second statement addressing the allegations via a 27-minute YouTube video. He addressed Caitibugzz's age in detail, claiming that he was unaware of it. The London, United Kingdom native added that assuming her age was "irresponsible" on his part and that he would "explicitly ask for a person's age" in the future.