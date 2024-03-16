MrBeast seemingly removes GeorgeNotFound from Feastables collaboration post on Instagram following recent controversy

Popular YouTube creator Jimmy "MrBeast" and his chocolate-making company Feastables seem to have excluded Minecraft creator George "GeorgeNotFound" from a recent brand collaboration involving the chocolate company. This decision comes amid allegations of sexual misconduct against GeorgeNotFound by another streamer, Caitibugzz.

According to comparisons of before and after images, George was initially present in a group photo featuring Jimmy's group members. However, Feastables later edited the collage on their official account by removing George from the original post. Here is a before and after image comparison:

GeorgeNotFound removed from Feastables' Instagram post (Image via Instagram/Feastables)

MrBeast and Feastables boots GeorgeNotFound from recent collaboration after the streamer's allegations

MrBeast's Feastables stands as one of the prominent creator-made companies today, alongside notable ventures like Prime Hydration by JJ "KSI" and Logan Paul, as well as Myna's Midnight Cookies by Imane "Pokimane." Given its stature, Feastables has opted to distance itself from the recent controversy surrounding GeorgeNotFound.

Last week, the company shared a series of images featuring Jimmy holding the Feastables bar, accompanied by his close friends and fellow creators, including Chandler Hallow, Nolan Hansen, and Karl Jacobs. GeorgeNotFound was initially part of these images before the company decided to remove him after the recent allegations.

For those unaware, allegations surfaced from a 19-year-old streamer, Caitibugzz, who accused GeorgeNotFound of groping her during a hotel room stay when she was 18. She mentioned that she was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

George has responded to the allegations, initially asserting that he was unaware of Caitibugzz's age at the time. However, he also issued a second post about the controversy, expressing remorse for any unintentional harm caused and extending his apologies for any trauma experienced:

"I have much more I will say, but for now, Caiti I am sorry. I am so sorry. I really hope you can hear my words and try to understand that I did not have any bad intentions."

George apologizes to the victim following the recent controversy (Image via X)

MrBeast recently rebranded Feastables as "the best-tasting chocolate ever made by mankind." This rebranding has proven to be an instant success with fans, with the YouTuber's recent updates showcasing how the chocolates have rapidly sold out in major stores such as Walmart.