"Only so many I can put on a shelf" - MrBeast responds as his new Feastables chocolate bars get sold out

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" has recently revamped his Feastables chocolate brand, featuring a bold new tagline claiming it to be the "best-tasting chocolate ever made by mankind." Given his immense popularity in the online sphere, it's no surprise that his chocolate bars quickly left the shelves in numerous Walmart stores nationwide.

A fan echoed similar sentiments, expressing their dismay at being unable to locate the bars and jokingly lamenting about their disappointed kids:

"I went to 3 Walmarts and they all gone. Now my kids are mad at me lol."

MrBeast, too, took notice of this plea, stating that he and his team are trying to restock store shelves as soon as possible:

"I’m seeing this a lot, doing everything I can to restock stores with the new Feastables bar, only so many I can put on a shelf."

MrBeast is no stranger to expanding his business ventures. He recently revealed the rebranding of Feastables. The YouTuber announced an upcoming blind taste test, where he will be comparing his brand with other chocolate brands.

Similar to his previous ventures, this endeavor has also proven to be a hit among fans. The bars have sold out in bulk at Walmart stores across the country due to overwhelming demand. The YouTuber took to his X account to state that he is trying to restock them:

"I just visited 5 Walmarts and 1 was sold out and the other 4 only had a few bars left. I’ll restock it as fast as I can."

Fans have also responded by sharing pictures and evidence of empty Feastables boxes amidst the shelves at Walmart stores, showcasing the popularity and rapid depletion of the product:

Here are some other notable reactions to the YouTuber's post:

Feastables has experienced exponential growth in popularity over the past few months, catapulting into prominence. In a significant milestone, it has even secured an official sponsorship deal with Charlotte Hornets, the NBA team from MrBeast's hometown.