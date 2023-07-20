MrBeast claims that most of the money to make his YouTube videos comes from Feastables sales

In a recent post on social media, popular YouTuber Jimmy "MrBeast" has claimed that most of the money to make his elaborate YouTube videos comes from Feastables sales. The chocolate bar and gummies brand came into existence in 2022 and has already made a splash in the industry, with its products selling out around the world.

With its innovative flavors and collaborations with other creators like Karl Jacobs, Feastables has been quite a success. Per reports, its chocolate bars made over $10 million in sales in the first few months of being launched. Now, it seems the revenue has become vital to the production of MrBeast's YouTube videos.

Feastables reportedly made over $10 million in revenue in its first few months.

"Feastables is mostly how I afford my videos": MrBeast reveals how he can afford to make such expensive videos

Fans will know that MrBeast frequently releases extravagant videos that consist of crazy sets or staggeringly expensive props and vehicles. His real-life Squid Games release is one of his most well-known videos.

In fact, in a recent tweet, the YouTuber revealed that his latest video had an initial investment of about $3 million and made a return of around $167K in the first five days since its upload.

Many might wonder where the entrepreneur finds so much capital to invest in the videos. According to a recent tweet by reliable esports personality Hunter "Hun2r," it looks like a majority of the money comes from Feastables.

In the screenshot, MrBeast claims:

"Feastables is mostly how I afford my videos now, so thank you to everyone that eats it."

The message indicates just how much the sales of the brand have grown in the past few months.

Feastables recently launched in the UK

Feastables launched in the UK 10 days ago but everyday before I can tweet about it the stores sell out

Feastables has been growing steadily in recent months, and according to one of MrBeast's recent tweets, the brand recently launched in the United Kingdom.

The YouTuber also mentioned that the only reason he has put off talking about it on his main Twitter is that the stores keep selling out before he can make a post, once again showcasing how popular the brand has become.