MrBeast reveals revenue generated from his latest video, discloses that he made $167K from a $3 million investment

Popular YouTuber Jimmy "MrBeast" shared how much he has earned from YouTube on his latest project. The YouTuber disclosed this information to his subscribed Twitter followers, as reported by Muaaz (@Mws). According to the tweet, Jimmy has accumulated around $167,000 in just five days since uploading the video.

Despite the substantial earnings mentioned earlier, it is important to note that the initial investment for the video far exceeded the profits. The Twitter user, Muaaz (@Mws), further disclosed that Jimmy had invested approximately $3 million. For those who haven't watched his latest upload (July 8) titled "Train Vs Giant Pit," it featured some unusual experiments like dropping a train into a hole and demolishing a house using firecrackers.

raw transparency like this is cool af MrBeast shared that he made $167,000+ on his newest YouTube Video so far(video cost was $3M)he shares insight like these on his Twitter Subscription and gave me permission to tweet it outif you’re a Creator, you should def tap inraw transparency like this is cool af https://t.co/1TWvRLJ9Eh

MrBeast reveals exclusive analytics of recent video

MrBeast is well-known for undertaking ambitious projects, and his latest video was no exception. The video showcased extraordinary experiments, such as a real-life tank participating in a thrilling tug-of-war challenge against school buses.

In another daring experiment, Jimmy took on the challenge of installing ten jet engines behind a supercar to see if it could soar over multiple school buses positioned in front of a ramp.

Unsurprisingly, these entertaining and extravagant experiments have captivated millions of viewers. As of July 14, the video has already amassed an impressive 80 million views, which is anticipated to reach the hundred-million mark in the coming days.

As a general estimation, creators can typically expect to earn between $1,200 and $6,000 for every million views on their videos. This guideline aligns with the notion that Jimmy's video is on track for substantial earnings.

There are several factors to consider when determining the earnings from YouTube videos. Ads and sponsorships play a significant role in generating revenue.

The type of ads displayed, their placement within the video, and the viewer's location can all influence earnings. Different regions may have varying ad rates, affecting the overall revenue.

Here's what the fans said

The stats were shared on Twitter by one of MrBeast's fans. The post has already generated a host of replies, including:

Ph1xer @ph1xer_philly @mws At what point do his videos usually pass "even" for profit? Would love to see a breakdown over time that shows us how long vids can take, to "take off" even for him. @mws At what point do his videos usually pass "even" for profit? Would love to see a breakdown over time that shows us how long vids can take, to "take off" even for him.

Muaaz @mws



and makes it back through other means like Reacts, Gaming, Feastables, etc.



he intentionally builds up other revenue streams so he can continue losing money on the main channel @ph1xer_philly pretty sure he loses money on most videos!and makes it back through other means like Reacts, Gaming, Feastables, etc.he intentionally builds up other revenue streams so he can continue losing money on the main channel @ph1xer_philly pretty sure he loses money on most videos!and makes it back through other means like Reacts, Gaming, Feastables, etc.he intentionally builds up other revenue streams so he can continue losing money on the main channel

Dredae @360Dredae @mws Is that from just ad sense only? @mws Is that from just ad sense only?

KetoSimple @KetoSimple @mws I wonder if he could get the same content with less money? @mws I wonder if he could get the same content with less money?

Mikeyyy @mikeyyydidit @mws Wait whatttt, his other brands must be carrying @mws Wait whatttt, his other brands must be carrying

Rudy @Nancleox_ @mws $167k is still a ton for me @mws $167k is still a ton for me 😭

Users can subscribe to his Twitter account to gain access to exclusive tweets and content from MrBeast in the future. A monthly subscription costs approximately $5 (in the US).

