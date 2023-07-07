MrBeast teases next video featuring a train falling into a pit and exploding a house

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" has made a name for himself by producing big-scale projects on the Google-owned platform. Continuing this trend, Jimmy has provided a sneak peek of his upcoming video. In this teaser, he unveils his plans to conduct unusual experiments, including dropping an entire train into a pit and even demolishing a real house using fireworks.

The teaser showcasing these remarkable experiments was shared on his Instagram account (38 million followers). Excitingly, the entire video is set to be released tomorrow (July 8) at 4 PM Eastern Standard Time (EST).

What is MrBeast's next project? YouTube video to include explosives

As mentioned, MrBeast has established himself as a seasoned creator when executing large-scale projects, often involving substantial financial investments amounting to millions of dollars.

Likely, his upcoming video will also have a budget of hundreds of thousands of dollars, if not millions. In the teaser, he briefly glimpses a freight train dropping into a large pit at full speed.

MrBeast has disclosed his plans to ignite 100,000 fireworks, leading to the explosive destruction of a life-sized house in one of his experiments. Furthermore, he intends to use actual explosives to penetrate through ten walls in another daring experiment.

The teaser also provided glimpses of other intriguing footage, including a car colliding with a bus and a life-sized tank firing at an object and cars being dropped into what seems to be a pit.

It's unclear if all the known faces from MrBeast's team, including Chris Tyson, will be present in the upcoming video. However, Twitch streamer Karl Jacobs is seen in the teaser, indicating his likely involvement.

What did the fans say?

The teaser naturally garnered thousands of comments from his fans. The Instagram video has already registered over 350K likes and 3.6K comments at the time of writing. Here are some of the top ones:

Fans were blown away by the chaotic video idea (Image via Instagram)

This week, Jimmy made headlines for more than just his upcoming video. He has gained significant attention for being the most followed account on Instagram's newly launched Threads app.

Currently, he boasts approximately 2.8 million followers on the platform, surpassing the likes of Shakira with 2.2 million followers and Chris Hemsworth with 2.1 million followers.

