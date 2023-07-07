Top 5 Threads profiles with over 1 million followers

Threads has seen a boom in popularity since its recent debut. The brand new social media app from Meta is growing slowly but steadily. Its similarities to Twitter has piqued many users' interest who have decided to create an account. As such, Threads has already seen an influx of influencers and celebrities. Many of them have skyrocketed to become the most-followed individuals on the platform.

Newcomers may be curious as to which profiles are seeing the most engagement. Despite being in its infancy, here are the Threads profils with over a million followers.

5 popular Threads accounts that have over 1 million followers

1) MrBeast (2.7 million followers)

With 3.7 million followers and couning, iconic YouTuber MrBeast has broken records to become the most followed profile on Threads. And that follower-base will only grow bigger over time. Known as James Stephen Donaldson in real-life, he is renowned for pioneering YouTube videos centered around challenges and stunts.

This caused MrBeast to attract a massive audience on the video platform. As of now, some of his most viral videos include prize money, donations, and charity work. He also has many vlogs and has expanded to create sub-channels, ranging from reactions and gaming to philanthropy.

2) Shakira (2.2 million followers)

The beloved pop-singer is no stranger to breaking records and has done the same once again. She currently 2.2 million followers on her Threads profile. The Colombian music artist has been in the industry since the early 90s as a child. From there on, she has grown exponentially dishing out many major hit songs.

These include the likes of Hips Don't Lie, Waka Waka (This Time For Africa), and Whenever, Wherever. Her expertise has largely been in Latin music, but she is known to be experimental as well. On that note, she cites her influences to be derived from various cultures, from South American to Arab.

3) Chris Hemsworth (2.1 million followers)

Fan-favorite actor Chris Hemsworth is also on Threads. He boasts 2.1 million followers as of this writing. The Australian celebrity is one of the most iconic modern day actors in the movie industry. As such, this popularity translating over to Threads makes sense too.

He is primarily known for his portrayal of the Norse thunder god Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, he has a solid track record across smaller shows on TV even before being shot into the mainstream limelight. His major roles besides Thor are in movies like Star Trek (2009), The Cabin in the Woods (2012), and Rush (2013).

4) Khloe Kardashian (1.6 millon followers)

The Kardashian family has also unsurpisingly seen much success on the app. Alongside sister Kim Kardashian, Khloe is also on Threads. She is the youngest of the three Kardashians. Like them, Khloe is also a model and media personality and one of the most popular female celebrities on the internet.

She rose to fame with her sisters on the show called Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The success ballooned into future spin-off shows, many of which had Khloe under a spotlight. With 1.6 million followers on the platform, she is second to her sister Kim's 2.8 million count.

5) Ellen Degeneres (1.2 million followers)

Ellen DeGeneres is one of the more well-known TV hosts in America. She is known for The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which aired from 2003 up until last year. She also has an acting track record, with her most iconic role being that of Dory in Disney's Finding Nemo (2003).

She also has her own fashion and lifestyle brand, ED Ellen DeGeneres. Over the years, she has garnered much attention for her stand-up comedy, her activism on LGBTQ+ rights, and other social work. At 1.2 million followers, she has a reasonable following on Meta's new app at the moment.

