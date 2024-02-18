Where to buy MrBeast's new Feastables chocolate bar

Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, recently announced a new version of his Feastables Chocolate Bar, claiming that it is the "best-tasting chocolate ever made by mankind." In a short video uploaded on his socials, the popular YouTuber even did a blind taste test, pitting his product with some European brands to prove that his new product was better.

The rebranding was first announced by the official Feastables X account on February 11, with many fans speculating whether Jimmy would end up getting a Superbowl ad to promote it. However, that was not the case, and the YouTuber released a video on his secondary channel to reveal more about the chocolate bar.

In the clip, Donaldson said that the brand new MrBeast Feastables Chocolate Bars are to be available in Walmarts across the United States. It is unclear when it will come to the global market. For the time being, consumers also stand to win a $10,000 giveaway for buying the bars between the dates of February 17 to March 17 by scanning the barcodes on them.

All we know about MrBeast's new Feastables bars

MrBeast hyped up the all-new chocolate bars, claiming that this was the biggest announcement of his career ever. Considering he is probably the most popular YouTuber on the planet, that is quite a bold claim. But the content creator has been focusing a lot of his energy on entrepreneurial pursuits.

The video promoting the bars takes a dig at other big brands, specifically at the American confectionery company Hershey's, with the YouTuber starting off his sketch by claiming that anything is better than a Hershey's Chocolate Bar:

"I was in a Feastables business meeting and I realized tasting better than Hershey's wasn't so special. Doesn't everything taste better than Hershey's? Like, literally, doesn't anything on the planet taste better than a Hershey's bar?"

MrBeast and his team took on the challenge to come up with a better-tasting chocolate bar for one year, culminating in the recent rebrand. The new bars will come in seven flavors:

Milk Chocolate

Milk Crunch

Almond

Peanut Butter

Peanut Butter Crunch

Dark Chocolate

Dark Chocolate Sea Salt

Going by their official website, the new versions are yet to arrive in Australia and the UK and are currently only available in the United States.

Fans may have noticed that the Deez Nuts bar is no longer available and has been rebranded to Peanut Butter after MrBeast lost a lawsuit recently, losing rights to the meme name.