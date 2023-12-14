MrBeast reportedly loses branding rights over "Deez Nutz," Feastables required to change chocolate bar's name

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" is legally required to alter the product name for his Feastable Chocolate bar company after losing the naming rights to another company. For context, Jimmy unveiled a peanut butter chocolate-flavored bar named "Deez Nutz" earlier this year (February). However, another company, Dees Nuts LLC, disputed the name, stating that it infringed on naming rights.

The dispute arose because both names were strikingly similar and sounded the same as well. Today, on December 14, the legal dispute's results have been revealed, and Jimmy will now have to alter the name as the Jacksonville-based company has secured the rights to it.

MrBeast loses legal battle over naming rights of Deez Nutz

Feastables will have to change "Deez Nuts" chocolate bar name. (Image via X/@DramaAlert)

MrBeast, one of YouTube's prominent stars, is now compelled to make room for another company that contested the naming rights to one of Jimmy's company's products.

In August, Dee's Nuts initiated a legal complaint against Feastables regarding one of their products named Deez Nuts. The evident similarity in the two names provided substantial grounds for the complaint from the Jacksonville-based company.

As it stands, Feastables will no longer be permitted to brand their peanut butter chocolate bar as Deez Nuts, as they have lost the naming rights. The product is still available for purchase on the company's website. Users can place orders for the product as usual. For those wondering, a pack of 10 comes at $29.99.

Users can still purchase Deez Nuts from the Feastables website. (Image via feastables.com)

Right now, not much has been revealed concerning the legal battle. Typically, such disputes involve payment of monetary compensation as part of some sort of legal damage. However, whether Jimmy's company had to pay such damages isn't known.

What did the fans say?

The news of Feastables losing the naming rights quickly spread across X. Reacting to the news, here's what the online community had to say:

Fans react to Deez Nuts losing naming rights. (Image via X/@DramaAlert)

In addition to Deez Nuts, Feastables offers a variety of other products, including the Milk Chocolate Bar ($29.99), OG Plant-Based Bar ($29.99), Karl Gummies (presently sold out), and MrBeast Cookies (presently sold out).

Another venture of the YouTuber, Beast Burgers, which was a virtual restaurant chain launched in December 2020, has recently been announced to be heading towards closure.