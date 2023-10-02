Feastables, a food brand founded by YouTube personality MrBeast, and the Charlotte Hornets have struck an unprecedented partnership. Feastables is the team's jersey patch partner.

The deal marks the first partnership between an NBA team and an influencer. This is the first big deal that the Hornets have struck after Michael Jordan left the team.

However, NBA fans on X couldn't resist reacting to the deal.

"They’ll probably change the name to the Charlotte Feastables within the next 10 years," one user tweeted.

All About MrBeast and his food brand Feastables

Jimmy Donaldson,known as MrBeast, has grown to become the biggest YouTube influencer in the world. He has over 188 million subscribers on the digital platform, which is the most in the world. He is also the most followed YouTube creator in the United States as he continues to grow.

It was in January 2022 that MrBeast launched Feastables, his food brand. Within a month of the establishment, the company made over $10 million. The YouTuber is from North Carolina.

As per the deal between the team and Feastables, the logo of the company will appear on the team's uniforms. It will also appear on the uniforms of Hornets Venom GT, the organization’s NBA G League team, and NBA 2K League affiliate. Moreover, the brand will be on display at all the Hornets’ news conferences and interviews.