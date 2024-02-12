"Truly the G.O.A.T" - Logan Paul congratulates "PRIME athlete" Patrick Mahomes for winning third Super Bowl

Logan Paul has been very vocal in his support for Patrick Mahomes in the recent past. In a series of posts, he predicted and then congratulated the Chiefs' quarterback for the latter's Superbowl victory.

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in Superbowl LVIII 25-22. The game ended up going to overtime, where Mahomes played a pivotal role in the Chiefs road to victory.

This was Mahomes' third superbowl win overall, and his second in a row, after the Chiefs also won Superbowl LVII last year.

Prior to the game, Paul took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared an image of a couple of Patrick Mahomes edition PRIME bottles, predicting a Chiefs win. He wrote:

"PRIME athlete @PatrickMahomes about to win his third Super Bowl today"

Then, Paul responded to his own tweet after the game, writing:

"He's truly the "

Furthermore, PRIME's official X account also posted a video of Logan Paul and his entourage reacting to the Chiefs' win. Both Logan Paul and his brother Jake can be seen in the clip celebrating the victory.

Logan Paul also responded to this clip on X, saying:

"BACK TO BACK"

Patrick Mahomes was signed by PRIME to be an ambassador for the energy drink. PRIME is co-owned by Logan Paul and KSI, and Mahomes often features in their social media posts.

When did Patrick Mahomes sign with PRIME?

Patrick Mahomes signed with PRIME towards the end of 2023. On Dec. 18, 2023, PRIME's official X account, @DrinkPrime, shared an image of Mahomes alongside Paul and KSI, with all three of them sporting football attire.

Alongside the image, the caption read:

"Fueling the best, @patrickmahomes x PRIME."

With the announcement, Mahomes officially became a PRIME athlete. Soon after the announcement, the same account shared a hilarious clip in which Mahomes, KSI and Logan Paul can be seen playing American football.

In the clip, Mahomes can be seen giving instructions to KSI, who fails to understand them and is eventually tackled to the floor.

