"They should have banned him": Asmongold and xQc had vastly different reactions to Boogie2988's Twitch ban due to nudity

Steven "Boogie2988" was banned on Twitch after seemingly appearing naked on stream in a recent clip that has gone viral. Reactions vary from shock at his actions to people calling out the Amazon-owned streaming platform for suspending him. Big streamers such as Felix "xQc" and Zack "Asmongold" have also weighed in with vastly different reactions.

Boogie2988 is a fairly well-known YouTuber who is known to struggle with obesity. Like many, he appears to have been protesting the recent s*xual content policy update on Twitch with being naked on stream. The clip of him doing so started getting attention on social media almost immediately, garnering hundreds of thousands of views before his channel got banned.

OTK co-founder Asmongold had quite a reaction after he came to know that the channel had been banned. Curious to see what had caused Twitch to ban Steven "Boogie 2988,", the popular streamer watched the clip and appeared unconcerned with the decision, saying:

"So Boogie got banned today? Why did Boogie get banned? He used his belly fat as a censor bar. I am going to watch it on this monitor... (After watching the clip) I don't know if he broke the TOS, but they definitely should have banned him. I mean, they definitely should have done something about that. Man, that really didn't need to happen."

"If he wasn't naked, then what's the problem?": Unlike Asmongold, xQc thinks Twitch shouldn't have banned Boogie2988

Boogie's post explaining why he opened all of his clothes on stream (Image via X/@Boogie2988)

Boogie2988 has spoken out against the ban, accusing Twitch of discriminating against him for being obese. He also uploaded another video on X (formerly Twitter) claiming that because of his belly fat, his privates never appeared on camera, and therefore no rules were broken.

Readers should note that while s*xually suggestive content has been allowed on the platform under the new policy, nudity in any form is currently banned. The rule also states the representation of privates as being the reason for penalties, causing much speculation about Boogie2988's ban.

While Asmongold appears to think he deserved it, popular Canadian streamer xQc had a pretty different reaction after learning about the suspension. After reading a few Reddit comments that gave their opinions, he stated:

"'Boogie banned on Twitch after removing all clothing on stream without any censorship bars. Saw the video and I don't think he showed private parts. There was a part that might have been b*lls, but pretty sure that was his fat layers. That was fat roll he showed.' Bro, that's disgusting, what the f*ck. So, why did he get banned then? Chat, so why did he get banned then? Also what is a fat roll?"

He went on to specifically question what was wrong if the streamer didn't appear naked on camera:

"If he wasn't naked, then what's the problem?"

xQc then went on to compare his actions to certain other streamers on the platform, saying Boogie2988 was not attractive enough before trying to backtrack:

"Thing with Boogie is that he made a rookie mistake. Is he somewhat attractive or hot? Is he, um, okay guys I won't try to get mad hold up."

The popular Just Chatting streamer continued explaining his point of view, claiming that he had seen worse things happen without much consequence:

"All I am saying is that I have seen the more adventurous girl streamers out there, and they have been given multiple bans each for really short duration of time and they are purposefully trading that line of TOS and this guy gets banned and he's not even naked."

Readers should note that xQc's chat did push back at his comments, with many maintaining that Boogie2988 was naked despite no privates being shown due to him being obese. This led to the streamer rebuking the chat, saying that they were on drugs.

Regardless, the ban has caused quite a sensation in the community, with people taking sides. The difference in reactions between xQc and Asmongold portrays that beautifully.