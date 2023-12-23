Boogie2988 banned from Twitch after hosting NSFW livestream

Steven “Boogie2988”, a well-known YouTuber and content creator joined the NSFW livestream meta, and was punished for it. A popular meta has begun on Twitch, where women and men alike censor themselves with black bars, after the recent changes to the nudity policy by the website.

Streamers have been pushing the bar for what is and is not allowed, leading to bans from the Amazon-owned website. One of these was Steven, after dipping his toe into the NSFW meta.

It isn’t 100% certain if it was his NSFW livestream that got him banned on Twitch. However, given the nature of the content, and the fact that the platform has banned other streamers for similar acts, it is likely that this is the reason.

Boogie2988’s NSFW livestream got him banned from Twitch

As revealed by StreamerBans on X.com, noted YouTuber Boogie2988 has been banned from Twitch. The duration is unknown, but will likely be for a few days. The content creator’s most recent Twitch stream showed Steven in a state of undress, save for a black bar that covered his private parts.

This style of stream has become very popular lately, with content creators like IndieFoxxx and Morgpie - who was also recently banned - taking part in it. Steven isn’t the first male content creator to take part either, as OTK’s Tectone also conducted an NSFW stream. However, Boogie2988 is one of the streamers that wound up banned as a result of this boundary-pushing Twitch stream.

Some netizens appreciated the streamer pushing things in order to get a ban. As many content creators are trying to figure out where the line is for this new NSFW/Black Bar meta, Steven getting banned for taking part was something his fans appreciated. Others simply joked about the situation.

Others made fun of Boogie2988, or simply didn’t seem to care about his ban. The content creator is fairly controversial, so many took the time to make light of the situation, or to simply shrug and say that it doesn’t matter.

It is unknown how long the streamer will be banned for on Twitch. The YouTuber has garnered attention in recent days for his social commentary on a variety of topics, such as talking about how larger people on airplanes should pay for a second seat.