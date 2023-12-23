"You banned me for being fat": Boogie2988 calls out Twitch, saying he was banned for being obese after NSFW stream

American YouTuber and streamer Steven "Boogie2988" Williams was recently banned from Twitch after he appeared on his stream naked, mocking the new trend of using censor bars on your privates and streaming without clothes. He took to X on December 22, 2023, calling Twitch "ableist'" for "wrongfully" banning him, and uploaded a video of him naked, explaining how his privates remain covered.

Disclaimer: The attached clip contains nudity. Reader discretion is advised.

In the video, Boogie2988 said he got banned for "no nudity" and that everything he showed on his stream while naked was supposed to be allowed by Twitch's TOS. To prove his claim, he took off his clothes in the video and asserted that it wasn't his privates that were showing but just "loose skin."

The streamer claimed that Twitch banned him because of being obese and labeled the platform "ableist":

"Twitch is ableist. They banned me because I am obese. They banned me because I have loose skin. This is not my testicles. This is not my genitalia. Twitch, you banned me for being fat, you ableist pr*cks."

Boogie calls Twitch an Ableist for banning him (Image via X/@Boogie2988)

"Disgusting": Boogie2988 reacts to getting banned from Twitch

Since Twitch has changed its policies around artistic nudity and set new TOS, many streamers have been attempting to push the limits. Just as the guidelines were updated, VTuber Marina was banned as her avatar got marked for wearing "inappropriate attire." Twitch later updated its attire policies to include avatars that depict real-life movement.

Recently, a new "censor bar" trend has emerged on the Amazon-owned platform, where streamers get in front of their camera and audiences completely naked while covering their bodies with censor bars. Boogie2988 is the first person to get banned after participating in this trend.

The automated X account Streamer Bans posted about his suspension, to which the streamer quoted and replied that he got banned for showing "loose skin":

"I got banned from twitch for showing my loose skin. Twitch is abelist [sic]. This is disgusting."

He also shared another tweet replying to a user who commented on his video. Boogie2988 explained how he was trying to troll the streamers partaking in the new "meta."

Boogie replies to a user claiming he wanted to mock the new trend (Image via X/@Boogie2988)

Many users commented on his video and talked about his ban, as well as his appearance on-stream.

Twitch has rolled back its changes regarding artistic nudity after the censor bars trend took off on the platform. As per the new rules, any fictional or real nudity will not be allowed on Twitch.