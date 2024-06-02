Warframe: Jade Abilities and playstyle, explained

Jade is the upcoming 57th unique Warframe to go live with the Jade Shadows update. Riding the coattails of Dante, Jade seems to be yet another versatile Warframe - but the focus this time is on buffing her teammates. Jade will come with an area-wide heal, a cyclable series of buffs, an armor-strip ability, and a powerful exalted weapon.

In Devstream #180, the developers have showcased all of Jade's abilities in advance. In this article, we will go over everything we know about this new Warframe.

Jade's Warframe abilities let her enjoy a Paladin playstyle

Jade uniquely has two aura slots for the first time in Warframe (Image via Digital Extremes)

Jade's passive is ground-breaking, as she comes with two Aura mod slots. Additionally, you will obtain mod capacity increase for Aura mods slotted into both slots, meaning that Jade is easier to build without sinking Forma.

Jade's abilities are:

Light's Judgement

Symphony of Mercy

Ophanim Eyes

Glory on High

Enemies are marked by the Judgement debuff when they step into the area of Jade's first ability (Image via Digital Extremes)

Light's Judgement: Jade can hurl a lightplume into the ground and create a circular well of light. Allies standing in this zone gain percentage-based health regeneration, while enemies caught within it are damaged over time, and cursed with the 'Judgement' debuff.

Those marked by Judgement get more 'Damage Vulnerability'. Similar to Nova's Molecular Prime, this makes them take more damage from all sources, including explosive barrels.

Symphony of Mercy contains three different buffs (Image via Digital Extremes)

Symphony of Mercy: Just like Wisp's Motes, this area-wide buff ability comes with three sub-abilities or 'songs' you can cycle between to bestow specific benefits on yourself and your allies.

Power of The Seven: Increases Ability Strength by 30%

Spirit of Resilience: Increases Shield Regeneration rate by 25%

Deathbringer: Increases Weapon Damage by 100%

Once a buff is cast, it retains the rest of its buff duration even after you cycle to a different sub-ability. This means you can cast all three within the active duration without additional energy cost.

Furthermore, the duration of each song can be extended by killing enemies within the buff's area of effect.

Ophanim Eyes: Jade's conical 'accusatory gaze' gradually slows all enemies within its area with a line-of-sight check, while applying gradual armor strip and shield strip. Defense-stripped enemies take incremental Heat damage as well.

While within its effective area, Ophanim Eyes also gradually revives allies from the bleedout state. While this is Jade's Helminth Subsume ability, the Helminth version will not have the revive effect.

Glory on High: Jade can take to the skies and gain freeform flight movement. While this ability is active, she can only use Glory, an exalted primary. Glory has a laser-based primary fire, while its alt-fire detonates all enemies marked by Judgement.

While Jade cannot grant Overguard and facetank through all content as easily as her preceding Warframe Dante, her squad-buffing prowess parallels Wisp. The Glory on High ability also gives her the freedom of movement required for easily bypassing platforming challenges.

