How to get Dante in Warframe

The 56th unique Warframe, Dante the Orokin scribe, is arriving at the title in March 2024. Maintaining the pity-system streak, there are multiple ways to get Dante in Warframe. The latest Devstream (177) has further revealed his abilities, playstyle, and what you can expect from this floating wizard-frame in terms of power.

Like any other Warframe, Dante can be purchased via Platinum, Warframe's premium currency.

However, unless you have an excess of this premium currency, don't spend it on buying Dante. There are already two other ways to obtain this frame: the old-fashioned way, and the pity system if you get unlucky.

All the ways to get Dante in Warframe

You can get Dante in Warframe through various means (Image via Digital Extremes)

Contrary to expectations, the headliner quest coming with the Dante Unbound will not give you the main blueprint to craft the Warframe Dante. Sticking with the theme of scribes and libraries, this quest will have ties to the Leverian, a relatively lesser-known in-game museum of various important artefacts.

Dante's main blueprint and component blueprints can instead be farmed in Armatus (Deimos), the brand-new Disruption node coming with the update.

You will need the following components to build Dante:

Dante Chassis Blueprint

Dante Neuroptics Blueprint

Dante Systems Blueprint

The build-up to this farm is similar to that of Gauss (non-Prime), in that it has a chance to drop as a rotation reward.

If you get unlucky with the rolls, there is also a pity system to outright buy the parts from Loid by talking to him and selecting 'Research Dante'.

Similar to the pity system related to Warframes like Citrine and Voruna, this inventory will have its new exclusive currency that drops. The currency will drop as a resource in Armatus (Deimos).

This article will be updated with drop rates for Dante's parts when the new update arrives in March.

Dante Warframe abilities and playstyle explained

Similar to Wisp (co-incidentally another flying Warframe), Dante brings both defensive and offensive abilities to the table.

Dante's playstyle is similar to Lavos, in that spells can be combined for various outcomes. Dante has a unique UI element above the Energy Bar, showing the two pages of his exalted book.

The pages are filled when you cast either Light Verse (second ability) or Dark Verse (third ability), and you can also cast the same Verse twice to fill the book. Unique permutations and combinations of these two abilities are unleashed in specific effects when you cast Final Verse, the fourth ability.

Noctua (First Ability)

Equip Dante's exalted Tome, Noctua. Noctua deals pure Slash damage with high base critical chance, already making it a powerful tool for killing. On top of this, Noctua can uniquely have all Tome mods equipped at the same time.

Light Verse (Second Ability)

Dante’s vitalizing composition grants him and his allies Overguard and increases their Max Health.

Dark Verse (Third Ability)

Dante’s composition draws blood from nearby enemies, inflicting Slash Damage upon them.

Final Verse (Fourth Ability)

The effect of Final Verse depends on the which order you cast Light Verse and Dark Verse before it:

Verse Combination Final Verse sub-ability Name Description Light + Dark Pageflight Summons three Paragrimm Spectres that fly around you and draw enemy aggro. Dark + Light Wordwarden Summons a floating copy of Noctua that follows you around and automatically shoots any target you attack. Light + Light Triumph Grants health regeneration to allies. Dark + Dark Tragedy Wide-area nuke.

Dante Stats

As found through a sneak peek in Devstream 177, Dante's stats in Warframe are as follows:

Armor: 145

Energy: 270

Health: 390

Shield: 240

Sprint Speed: 1.15

Check out other Warframe guides from Sportskeeda:

All Warframes tier list || All loot frames ranked || All Warframe Twitch drops this week || All Warframe Promo Codes || Best weapons in Warframe for each Mastery Rank