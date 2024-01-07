How to get Gauss Prime in Warframe: Release date, stats, mod build, and more

Alongside Volt, Gauss is the only Warframe to take on the role of a speedster directly. Originally released in 2019, Gauss is unmistakably one of the speediest Warframes out there - but his supersonic talents have a lot of competition from alternatives like Wukong's Cloud Walker and Titania's flying movement. Nevertheless, other frames with a penchant for mobility do not share the sheer versatility Gauss offers.

Other than a sprint that turbo-charges his speed, Gauss' kit grants him immunity from all physical damage sources and knockdowns, an area-wide nuke that can also armor strip, and a gun buff. Together, these make him well-equipped to deal with virtually every mission type available in the game.

The only 'bad' thing about Gauss is the Disruption grind needed to obtain his components. However, with the release of Gauss Prime, this is no longer a drawback. Like all Primed gear, his components can be farmed from Void Relics.

Warframe: Gauss Prime release date and Void Relics

Gauss Prime is going to feature higher Shields and Sprint Speed

Warframe Gauss Prime Access is expected to hit the shelves on January 17, 2024. Even though the date has not been officially confirmed yet, this is the date that Grendel Prime Access is going away.

Note that Garuda Prime will be vaulted once Gauss Prime Access rolls out. If you have not stocked up on the Relics containing Primed variants for Garuda, Nagantaka, or Corvas, January 17 is the deadline to beat.

Once Gauss Prime is released, we will update this article with details on specific Void Relics that hold its components.

Warframe Gauss Prime build 2024: Helminth, mods, and stats

Warframe Gauss Prime build that should be modified according to your goals (Image via Overframe)

Stats

The following are Gauss Prime's base stats at maximum rank:

Attribute Stat Value Armor 185 Energy 225 Health 370 Shield 650 Sprint Speed 1.5

Build guide

Being a self-sufficient Warframe, Gauss Prime only needs some extra ability strength to improve the Redline buffs to your weapon. The main idea is to not go negative on either ability range or duration. Greater duration adds quality of life; removing ability range neuters Gauss' crowd-controlling capabilities.

If you want to rely on shield-gating for a more active avenue of survivability, you may consider replacing Quick Thinking with Primed Redirection or Fast Deflection. Alternately, for missions with a higher possibility of Toxin procs and other elemental Hazards, Rolling Guard can be a good option to dispel status effects.

Helminth options

Gauss's claim to being one of the best frames ever made stems from the necessity of all his abilities. Frames often tend to have one or two abilities that are not of critical importance to pull off their core combo. Gauss does not have this proverbial 'Helminth slot' and arguably does not even need it.

In specific cases, however, you may consider using Silence, Energize Munitions, or a gun buff like Roar, Eclipse, or Nourish. In these fringe cases, the best slot to swap in the Helminth ability is Thermal Sunder.