How to get Citrine in Warframe

Citrine is the 52nd unique Warframe added to the game with Update 32.3, 'Citrine's Last Wish.' This is the first support-oriented frame to release in a long time. Specifically, if we consider Protea's restorative properties on her Shield Satellites, there have been no support abilities after this since 2020. Citrine addresses this niche by bringing arguably the biggest squad-wide durability boost in Warframe.

Besides durability supplements, Citrine also has in-built damage capabilities. Prismatic Gem spreads four statuses to any enemy shot with a weapon, making for an easy Galvanized Shot primer. Citrine's ultimate, additionally, provides both crowd control and a flat 300% critical chance on shots.

How to get components for the Citrine Warframe

The Citrine's Last Wish update, besides the Warframe itself, also shipped with a new game mode called Mirrored Defense. This is functionally similar to a defense node, except the defense target switches between two different nodes connected by a Void hallway between Mars and Venus.

Like Conjunction Survival from Lua's Prey, the game mode has a new unique node. You can access it from 'Tyana Pass' on Mars if you have cleared the 'Augustus' node. You must also clear the Heart of Deimos quest for Tyana Pass to become available.

The main Citrine Blueprint and all of her component blueprints drop from the C rotation for this mission. In other words, you need to clear 20 waves to be eligible to receive one of the components as a reward. The drop chances, as per the official loot table, are as follows:

Component Name Drop Chance (Rotation C) Citrine Blueprint 9.30% Citrine Systems 6.10% Citrine Chassis 6.10% Citrine Neuroptics 6.10%

On the whole, the drop rates are too low to rely on RNG to get a complete set just from doing 20 waves and resetting. Instead, a pity mechanic following Voruna's footsteps allows you to purchase Citrine parts from Otak in Nekralisk. The parts can be purchased for Rania's Crystals and Belric's Crystals. This requires a total of 1500 crystals to purchase the whole set from Otak.

Prismatic Shards appear as tear-shaped floating objects in Tyana's Pass. Each round of Mirror Defense gives you 10 of each Crystal (15 on Steel Path), and an additional five is awarded for picking up 50 Prismatic Shards (seven on Steel Path).

When a player picks up the Shards, it fills the bonus reward gauge for both parties. Due to this, squads with a dedicated Shard-collecting member will easily have about 100 Crystals per Rotation C clearance.

Citrine Warframe build: Must-have mods

Citrine is intended to be a support frame that provides healing, energy regeneration, damage resistance, and status-spreading opportunities to the whole squad. She should be ideally built for Ability Strength and some Ability Duration. However, most of the build is flexible relative to how much you want to focus on late-game scaling or ease of use.

A general-purpose Citrine does not need much range if you replace the first ability with the Helminth system. Both of her 'support' abilities scale with the Affinity range and is left untouched by the modded Ability Range. The only important recommendation is to use Natural Talent for some much-needed Casting Speed.

