Warframe weekly resets checklist: Everything new this week

Like with all live-service games, many activities and vendors in Warframe have weekly resets. Many of these draw rewards and items from a pool randomly, while some others, such as weekly Warframe Incarnon rotations, follow a specific order. If you have progressed into the late-game, there are over a dozen weekly resets you can utilize to get rewards.

This article will detail all the tasks that reset weekly in Warframe, so you don't miss out on the rewards. You can also use this as a checklist for rewards and vendor items this week (February 19 - 25).

While only a long-time Warframe player will have access to everything listed here, some of these options are also available to newer Tenno who have not progressed that far.

Warframe weekly resets this week: All weekly mission rewards and vendor resets (February 19 - 25)

Don't forget to get a weekly Kuva cache from Iron Wake! (Image via Digital Extremes)

The following activities best benefit beginners and low-MR players who have a lot of room to grow their arsenal:

Free Ayatan Sculpture : If you are a beginner player, it might be worthwhile to grab an Ayatan Sculpture from Maroo's weekly Ayatan Treasure Hunt. This is accessible from Maroo's Bazaar on Mars.

: If you are a beginner player, it might be worthwhile to grab an Ayatan Sculpture from Maroo's weekly Ayatan Treasure Hunt. This is accessible from Maroo's Bazaar on Mars. Duviri Circuit: Components for Gara, Khora, or Revenant can be obtained from the Circuit. The Circuit reward track often includes freebies like Orokin Catalysts, making it a lucrative game mode for players looking to progress into the late-game.

Activities and weekly resets gated behind main Quest progression include:

Incarnon Rotation : Incarnon Genesis Adapters for Bo, Latron, Furis, Furax, and Strun can be obtained from Steel Path Circuit this week. Check out our detailed breakdown of the Incarnon rotation this week to learn more.

: Incarnon Genesis Adapters for Bo, Latron, Furis, Furax, and Strun can be obtained from Steel Path Circuit this week. Check out our detailed breakdown of the Incarnon rotation this week to learn more. Archon Hunt : An Azure Archon Shard can be obtained from this week's Archon Hunt. The missions for this weekly sortie are Extermination > Defense > Showdown.

: An Azure Archon Shard can be obtained from this week's Archon Hunt. The missions for this weekly sortie are Extermination > Defense > Showdown. Break Narmer (Drifter's Camp) : Kahl's Mission this week is Junk Run, where you can get 105 Stock from optional challenges alone.

: Kahl's Mission this week is Junk Run, where you can get 105 Stock from optional challenges alone. Baro Ki'teer : The void trader will arrive this week! Check out our dedicated Baro Ki'teer inventory guide this weekend to find out more.

: The void trader will arrive this week! Check out our dedicated Baro Ki'teer inventory guide this weekend to find out more. Helminth Invigoration Reset : If you have the Helminth Invogration Segment, a new randomly selected set of Invigorations is available.

: If you have the Helminth Invogration Segment, a new randomly selected set of Invigorations is available. Netracells: 5 weekly Netracell runs can be completed, with a chance to drop Legendary Melee Arcane Adapters.

Other miscellaneous vendors with weekly stock resets are as follows:

These vendor's stock partially refreshes every week (Image via Digital Extremes)

Vendor Name Where to find? Currency Weekly Reset Stock Acrithis Duviri (visible on map), Dormizone (Hologram near door to Duviri) Pathos Clamps Primary Arcane Adapter, 5000x Kuva, Forma Blueprint, Shotgun Riven Mod, Exilus Warframe Adapter Palladino Iron Wake, Earth (Red Veil icon on the minimap) Riven Slivers 2x random Riven Mods, 35000x Kuva cache, Credits Cache Archmedian Yonta Fast Travel from Pause menu in Chrysalith, Zariman Ten-Zero 5x Voidplume Pinion 35000x Kuva Teshin Fast Travel from Pause Menu in any Relay Steel Essence Kitgun Riven Mod, Veiled Riven Cipher Chipper Drifter Camp, Earth Stock Azure Archon Shard

Warframe Nightwave challenges and rewards this week

In addition to the following Weekly and Elite Weekly Acts, you can also get 1000 Standing for smaller challenges that change daily:

Challenge Description Rewards Elite Beast Slayer Defeat the Orowyrm in Steel Path mode. 7000 Standing Unlock Relics Unlock 10 Orokin Relics. 7000 Standing Ancient Obelisks Activate 3 Requiem Obelisks in the Cambion Drift 4500 Standing Sortie Specialist Complete a daily Sortie 4500 Standing Eximus Eliminator Kill 30 Eximus units. 4500 Standing Mission Complete Finish 15 missions. 4500 Standing Not A Warning Shot Kill 500 enemies. 4500 Standing

Moreover, completing all Elite Weekly challenges will also bring back previously missed Elite Weeklies from Nightwave Volume 5.

The following Nightwave Credit Shop rewards will change next week:

Weapons: Heat Dagger, Ceramic Dagger, Plasma Sword

Augment Mods: Wild Frenzy (Grakata), Directed Convergence (Supra), Ambush Optics (Rubico), Double Tap (Latron), Singularity (Nyx).

Aura Mods: Rifle Scavenger, Energy Siphon, Sniper Scavenger, Rifle Amp

Miscellaneous: Wolf Beacon (50 Nightwave Credits)

