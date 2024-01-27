Warframe Dante Unbound release date, major features, Inaros rework, and more

Warframe Dante Unbound release date will be the first thing that Tenno will be looking forward to this year. There has been a Prime Resurgence event to keep players engaged for the first month, and the special Star Days event will also recur this February. However, Dante Unbound will be the first big content update since Whispers in The Wall.

The central focus for Dante Unbound's release will be its headliner frame, Dante, as well as two new additions to the Incarnon arsenal. Nevertheless, this will be the de facto 'Echoes of Whispers' update with numerous quality-of-life feature improvements related to Cavia content and beyond.

Warframe Dante Unbound release date: When is it expected to launch?

Per announcements made in Devstream 176, Warframe: Dante Unbound is expected to launch sometime this March, most likely slated for the third week.

The exact official release date for Warframe Dante Unbound will be revealed in a future Devstream that will be held in February, so stay tuned!

All known features and QoL changes coming with Warframe Dante Unbound

Dante, the 56th unique frame

Expand Tweet

Dante, the update's eponymous warrior of words, is equipped with a Quill and an exalted Tome. His skill set will be based around this scribe theme, where he can manipulate his effect on the battlefield by rotating and combining his Book of Life and Book of Death. 'The Final Chapter', his ultimate ability, will amplify its effects further.

Further disclosures on Dante's gameplay features will be made in the next DevStream.

New Weapons releasing with Warframe Dante Unbound: Ruvox and Onos

Onos is one of the two latest Incarnon weapons coming in March. (Image via Digital Extremes)

Dante will, of course, come with his signature weapon, Ruvox. This fist-type melee weapon is the first ever frame-related signature weapon to also double as an Incarnon weapon. When the combo meter builds up, you can change it into a claw-type melee in its Incarnon form.

Another Incarnon weapon, Onos, looks like an Entrati design variant of Bubonico. It will start out as a wrist-mounted launcher like Epitaph that can evolve into an arm-cannon in its Incarnon form.

All changes coming with Warframe Dante Unbound's release

General game changes

Archon Shard Fusion as seen on DevStream 176 (Image via Digital Extremes)

With Archon Shard Fusion, you will now be able to create one Tauforged Shard by combining four Shards of the same color.

The amount of Debt Bonds and Atomos Systems required to increase standing rank with the Solaris United and Vox Solaris Syndicates in Fortuna will be significantly tuned down, so expect less grind.

Fissure and Steel Path Incursion variants will be added to the newer nodes like Zariman Ten-Zero, and the Entrati Labs will be added in Whispers in the Walls.

Duviri is receiving more quality-of-life improvements, including loot save states at set thresholds for the Circuit mode so that failure does not automatically deprive you of all Circuit rewards.

Arsenal menu changes will streamline details like slide attack damage, slam attack damage, and more.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more miscellaneous things coming with the new update:

A new Styanax Deluxe Skin design by LigerInuzuka.

Improved lighting in the Orbiter empowered by Global Illumination.

Improved fur visuals on Kavats.

Memory management overhauls and, therefore, better load times.

Solutions for the low drop chances of Legendary Melee Arcanes.

12 new rooms for the Entrati Lab tileset.

A new Entrati node that will be a variation of Disruption.

New Murmur enemy Gruzzling.

Ability to pet Cavia characters, including Tagfer.

Better navigation for frames around corners, slopes, and environment clutter.

Mirage's Eclipse will be further readjusted to work better with GI technology.

Warframe Dante Unbound: Inaros Rework

Design Director Pablo Alonso discussed an upcoming Inaros rework shipping with the potential update in March. No specific details have been pointed out in what changes will be made, but the broader stroke is that his usefulness will not increase much.

The reason that Inaros is labeled a D-tier frame is due to his lackluster set of abilities. The rework is meant to address this by making some alterations to what his abilities do so that his only use is not limited to being a Health-tank.

Check out other Sportskeeda guides on this game:

All Warframes tier list || All loot frames ranked || Melee Arcanes guide || Best stat-stick weapons in Warframe || Latest Baro Ki'teer Inventory