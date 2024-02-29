All new Augment mods in Warframe: Dante Unbound

Ten new Augment mods will be introduced in Warframe's upcoming Dante Unbound update in March. As showcased on Devstreams 176 and 177, the headliner Warframe Dante is what the developers put the most effort into for this update. However, the Warframe community seems more excited about the new Augment mods.
A Warframe Augment mod modifies a specific ability's effect on a specific Warframe. Sometimes, this modification can be so fundamentally empowering that it opens up a whole new niche for the Warframe (case in point: Mirage after Explosive Legerdemain).
Given that some of the new ones coming in March's content drop are quite powerful, it is only natural that they steal Dante's thunder.
Warframe's Dante Unbound update will add 10 new Augment mods
Some of these Augment mods had been leaked by Warframe dataminers a few weeks ago. However, the leaks did not contain all the new info we have now.
The new Augment mods coming with Warframe - Dante Unbound are:
Note that this table only reflects the new Warframe Augment mods, as seen in Devstream 177. In other words, this is a dev build, and the descriptions do not accurately represent what the numbers will be like on release.
Damage Decoy, for example, will likely distribute 30 status effects rather than 300 - which would be too overpowered.
Weeks prior to the release of Warframe's Dante Unbound update, all eyes are currently set on the Divine Retribution augment. If the mod is what it advertises on release, this could be one of the best area clears in the game, going toe to toe with the Saryn-Sobek combo.
