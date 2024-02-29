All new Augment mods in Warframe: Dante Unbound

Ten new Augment mods will be introduced in Warframe's upcoming Dante Unbound update in March. As showcased on Devstreams 176 and 177, the headliner Warframe Dante is what the developers put the most effort into for this update. However, the Warframe community seems more excited about the new Augment mods.

A Warframe Augment mod modifies a specific ability's effect on a specific Warframe. Sometimes, this modification can be so fundamentally empowering that it opens up a whole new niche for the Warframe (case in point: Mirage after Explosive Legerdemain).

Given that some of the new ones coming in March's content drop are quite powerful, it is only natural that they steal Dante's thunder.

Warframe's Dante Unbound update will add 10 new Augment mods

All 10 Augment mods in the new Warframe update. (Image via Digital Extremes)

Some of these Augment mods had been leaked by Warframe dataminers a few weeks ago. However, the leaks did not contain all the new info we have now.

The new Augment mods coming with Warframe - Dante Unbound are:

Augment Mod name Warframe Ability Description Axios Javelineers Styanax Axios Javelin A pair of Styanax Specters spawn to throw javelins, creating vortexes on impact. Impale an enemy to increase vortex duration by five seconds. Damage Decoy Loki Decoy Enemies who attack the decoy receive 300 random status effects, and the reflected damage is increased by 350%. Divine Retribution Nezha Divine Spears When a speared enemy suffers from a status effect, the status effect spreads to all other speared enemies. Spear explosions apply 10x Status Damage. Elusive Retribution Baruuk Elude Every attack Baruuk Eludes increases his melee attack speed and Melee Critical Damage by 5% up to 30%. Stacks last for four seconds. Guardian Armor Chroma Vex Armor Chroma's Health takes 50% of damage dealt to allies. Squad kills restore 5% of his Health and increases his Vex armor duration by one second. Loyal Merulina Yareli Merulina Yareli no longer rides Merulina. Instead, Merulina follows her and casts Sea Snares on enemies. Two seconds cooldown. Parasitic Vitality Nidus Parasitic Link Nidus and any ally he's bound to gain 4% Max Health per Mutation during Parasitic Link. Recrystalize Citrine Crystalize Enemies killed by crystalline growth stagger and spread the crystals to enemies within 20m. Valence Bond Lavos Passive Ability casts grant 250% elemental damage. The ability's element lingers as a status effect on your weapons for 20s. Wrath of Ukko Kullervo Storm of Ukko Wrathful Advance moves the storm of daggers to the teleportation location and increases its duration by six seconds.

Note that this table only reflects the new Warframe Augment mods, as seen in Devstream 177. In other words, this is a dev build, and the descriptions do not accurately represent what the numbers will be like on release.

Damage Decoy, for example, will likely distribute 30 status effects rather than 300 - which would be too overpowered.

Weeks prior to the release of Warframe's Dante Unbound update, all eyes are currently set on the Divine Retribution augment. If the mod is what it advertises on release, this could be one of the best area clears in the game, going toe to toe with the Saryn-Sobek combo.

Expand Tweet

Check out other Warframe guides from Sportskeeda:

All Warframes tier list || All loot frames ranked || All Warframe Twitch drops this week || All Warframe Promo Codes || Best weapons in Warframe for each Mastery Rank