Dataminer leaks unreleased mods likely to drop in Warframe Dante Unbound

Dataminers have yet again discovered nine new unreleased mods in Warframe's code. As of writing, none of these mods have been announced, including four Augment variants for Loki, Citrine, Nidus, and Nezha. Originally leaked by an anonymous dataminer on a leak-related Discord server, these mods will likely be released with the upcoming Dante Unbound update.

Note: This leak is from an unverified source, currently only traceable to a post on the official Warframe Subreddit.

Even if the datamined code is real, it is customary for game files to contain stub data meant only for developer builds.

Potential Warframe Dante Unbound mods leaked: Overguard from Health Orbs, Augment mods, and more

The now-deleted Discord post reveals nine mods across different categories (Image via Reddit)

The datamined lines of code originally surfaced last month during the Gargoyle's Cry event. The lines of code point out four Ability Augment mods:

Augment Mod Ability Warframe Description Immaculate Deception Decoy Loki Casting Decoy on an enemy taunts other enemies into attacking it. The total damage is stored and dealt back in an explosion to all enemies when the Decoy target dies. Chromatic Blast Crystalize Citrine Affected targets explode on death, dealing damage and spreading all their status effects to nearby enemies. Vitalized Mutation Parasitic Link Nidus Nidus' maximum Health increases with each Mutation stack. Casting Parasitic Link on an ally creates Health-link with them. Divine Retribution Divine Spears Nezha Affected enemies replicate all status effects to other affected enemies, and spear explosion increases based on the number of status effects.

The other mods revealed by the leak include a brand-new Warframe mod that lets you accumulate Overguard on any frame.

Reinforced Healing: Health Orbs grant Overguard instead of healing.

It is unknown whether the Overguard gained will be the same as the value of the Health Orbs, but this seems like a minor buff for Shield tanks like Protea, Hildryn, and Mag.

There are also four weapon mods, three of which seem to be catered towards projectile-based weapons. While Gravity Shot is exclusive to Bows, it is unclear whether the other three mods are for primary or secondary weapons.

There is also a possibility that one or more of these are exclusive to the new "Tome" subclass of secondary weapons introduced with the debut of Grimoire.

Gravity Shot : Projectile size increases for charged shots.

: Projectile size increases for charged shots. Glacial Outburst : Killing an enemy has a chance to fire an ice shard at all enemies in an area. The chance depends on the amount of Cold stacks on the enemy.

: Killing an enemy has a chance to fire an ice shard at all enemies in an area. The chance depends on the amount of Cold stacks on the enemy. Shockwave Rounds : Increased Projectile Size and Punch Through. Projectile Size increment depends on the nature of the trigger (semi-auto or automatic).

: Increased Projectile Size and Punch Through. Projectile Size increment depends on the nature of the trigger (semi-auto or automatic). Ripper Bullets: Punch Through applies the status effects of the first target to the secondary target behind it.

If these apply to primaries, the projectile size increase may benefit weapons with wide projectiles such as Miter, Tenet Arca Plasmor, or Incarnon Latron.

The Glacial Outburst mod, on the other hand, is a further buff to the relatively underused Cold status — which has become much more powerful in the last few updates.

