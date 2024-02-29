Warframe: All Inaros rework details in Dante Unbound

Inaros has long scraped the bottom of Warframe tier lists, but the latest update is going to change that. Come this March, the Warframe: Dante Unbound update aims to finally address this long-standing community request for an Inaros rework once and for all. So what are all the changes, and is Inaros finally good now?

We will explain this as we dive into everything shown on Devstream 177 about the upcoming Inaros rework in Warframe: Dante Unbond.

All Inaros rework changes in Warframe: Dante Unbound

After the Inaros rework, a new Scarab Armor ability can be cast while moving (Image via Devstream)

The Inaros rework coming with Warframe: Dante Unbound will finally get rid of his frowned-upon Devour ability. Inaros will now live up to the name of a Baro-certified god-king and summon feral sand-kavats by his side.

Reworked Passive - Undying

Instead of entering a Sarcophagus, Inaros will now turn into a sand zombie.

You can punch enemies to essentially revive yourself.

You do not need to kill enemies; just land a streak of punches, and it will revive you.

At base, this seems to be about 10 punches to revive.

The number of punches you need to land to revive goes up upon repeat deaths but goes back down if you stay alive for an extended period.

Desiccation

Desiccation did not get any changes with this Inaros rework.

However, Murmur enemies will now be open to finishers with the Dante Unbound update, meaning it is more viable in Netracells.

There will also be some bug fixes to make finishers overall smoother.

Sandstorm (now second ability)

Sandstorm is now essentially an altered version of Revenant's Reave.

Inaros will now move much faster in Sandstorm mode.

Inaros will also be invulnerable for as long as you are channeling Sandstorm.

Inaros now leeches health from enemies drawn into the Sandstorm.

All ragdoll enemies are now dragged into the Sandstorm instead of being tossed away, making it a more useful crowd control.

After you end Sandstorm, drawn enemies will be knocked down and open to ground finishers. This is useful because ground finishers also heal Inaros.

Scarab Armor (new third ability)

Scrab Armor takes the defensive components of the pre-rework Scarab Swarm and adds the old 'Negation Swarm' Augment mod as an innate component.

You can sacrifice Health to gain Armor.

It can be cast while moving.

As you get hit by Status Effects, their effect is prevented, and some of the Scarab Armor is consumed.

The old 'Negation Swarm' augment now prevents lethal damage instead. The catch is that instead of negating lethal damage, it delays and reapplies it as a Slash proc. However, you can heal back up to full before this kicks in, letting you live through it.

Scarab Swarm

The mechanics of Scarab Swarm are intact, except it is a much better crowd-control ability that can shred armor and summon sand-kavats.

Scarab Swarm can be cast to stun enemies and hold them in place.

Instead of one tick of Corrosive damage, they now do Corrosive ticks throughout their duration. In other words, using Emarld Archon Shards, you can turn this into an armor strip ability.

Enemies killed while under its duration spawn a sand-kavat.

Sand-kavats will seek out enemies and attack them, spreading the effect of Scarab Swarm to the affected enemies. With high duration, this lets you lock down an entire area.

Is Inaros a good Warframe now?

By design, the buffs do not fundamentally change Inaros' identity. Instead, this Inaros rework simply empowers everything he is already good at, which is making you survivable and throwing pocket sand.

The new Scarab Swarm and Sandstorm are decent control abilities. Overall, this makes Inaros a great secondary control frame to defend static objectives. Expect to see more of him in pubs after the Dante Unbound update.

