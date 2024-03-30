Post-rework Inaros guide: Three Warframe builds to try out

Thanks to a rework in Dante Unbound (Update 35.5), Inaros is a surprisingly big upgrade over the D-tier Warframe he used to be. Post-rework Inaros has in-built status negation, a Melee-friendly group-up tool, an army of sand-kitties, and a reliable area lockdown that spreads to nearby enemies.

For returning players shaking the dust off the Cursed Pharaoh to give it a second chance, this build guide will provide three different setups to utilize the strengths of post-rework Inaros. This includes three different mod builds as well as Archon Shard combination and Helminth options.

Warframe builds for post-rework Inaros: Three setups to try (Update 35.5)

Two Emerald Shards greatly improve a post-rework Inaros build (Image via Digital Extremes)

You can check out the ability changes in our Inaros rework guide, but the gist is that Inaros is now a potent crowd-control frame for static missions like Interception. To this end, the most important stat for Inaros is the Ability Range to give your Scarab Swarm much higher reach.

Previously, Inaros' best asset was his Health pool, and the general practice was to jam as many Health and Armor mods as you can and call it a day. The rework adds ample scope for Inaros' abilities to shine, but the frame remains quite flexible.

You are encouraged to treat this Inaros build guide as a rough blueprint to evolve your own build. That said, here are three builds you can try. We will use the same Archon Shards and Arcanes for each of these builds, but the mod setup, Forma polarities, and Helminth abilities will vary.

Archon Shards:

Use two Emerald Archon Shards (Increase max stacks of Corrosion by +2). With two of these, Scarab Swarm can Armor strip enemies slowly but surely.

The other three Archon Shard slots can be slotted as you like, but it is a good idea to populate them with Azure Archon Shards (+50 Energy Max).

Arcanes:

Arcane Grace (Even a Rank 0 Arcane Grace is useful)

Arcane Avenger

Inaros Scarab Swarm CC Warframe build (4-Forma)

Warframe post-rework Inaros CC build (Image via Overframe)

This 4-Forma build focuses on maximum crowd control through Scarab Swarm and Sand Storm.

Mods used:

Aura Mod: Growing Power (Aura Forma)

Exilus Mod: Cunning Drift (Forma)

Umbral Vitality

Umbral Fiber (Umbral Forma)

Intensify

Adaptation

Hunter Adrenaline

Nira's Hatred (Forma)

Stretch

Overextended

Helminth option:

Thermal Sunder (replace Desiccation) can be used to add some more spice to your repertoire of lockdowns, and some damage.

Red Crit Melee Inaros Warframe build (6-Forma)

Warframe post-rework Inaros melee Red crit build (Image via Overframe)

This 6-Forma build taps into post-rework Inaros' strengths as a melee frame. Admittedly, it comes at a steep Forma cost, but you can get a cheaper variant of this build by:

Swapping out Umbral Fiber with Steel Fiber, thus letting you work with one less Umbral Forma.

Using Cunning Drift instead of Primed Sure Footed. While not as hassle-free, you can rely on the innate knockdown negation from Scarab Armor.

Mods used:

Aura Mod: Steel Charge (Forma)

Exilus Mod: Primed Sure Footed (Forma)

Umbral Vitality (Umbral Forma)

Umbral Fiber (Umbral Forma)

Umbral Intensify

Adaptation

Hunter Adrenaline

Blind Rage (Forma)

Narrow Minded

Helminth option:

Wrathful Advance (Replace Desiccation or Scarab Armor): The bread-and-butter of this build, Wrathful Advance can help you hit tier-2 red crits quite easily thanks to the increased Critical Chance from high Ability Strength.

Pure tank Inaros Warframe build

Warframe post-rework Inaros tank build (Image via Overframe)

This 3-Forma build is all about being the tankiest Inaros possible - just like in the old days. The new trick this build uses to bolster Inaros' durability is Eclipse, which also got reworked in the Dante Unbound update.

Admittedly, a pure health-tanking Inaros cannot survive level cap endurance runs on Steel Path. However, anything up to four-digit levels is a cakewalk with this build.

Mods used:

Aura Mod: Aerodynamic (Forma)

Exilus Mod: Aero Vantage

Umbral Vitality

Umbral Fiber (Umbral Forma)

Rank 9 Umbral Intensify (Can be replaced with Stretch or Primed Continuity for more lockdown or easier maintenance)

Adaptation

Hunter Adrenaline

Carnis Carapace (Forma)

Negation Armor

Gladiator Resolve

Helminth options:

Eclipse (Replace Desiccation): Hold the ability to get a flat 75% damage reduction that stacks with damage mitigation from Armor and the Adaptation mod.

