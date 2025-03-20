  • home icon
  • MMO News
  • Warframe Antivirus and Potency Mods, explained

Warframe Antivirus and Potency Mods, explained

By Sambit Pal
Modified Mar 20, 2025 01:10 IST
warframe antivirus mods
Antivirus Mods are the new Requiem (Image via Digital Extremes)

To help you hunt and defeat Technocyte Coda (Infested Liches), Warframe has introduced Antivirus Mods and Potency Mods, a new set of tools to equip on your Parazon. While both types of Mods serve the same purpose, they do it in different ways. Moreover, one of them is optional, leading to some confusion regarding their use cases.

Ad

In this guide, we'll explain the purpose of Antivirus and Potency Mods in Warframe, as well as how to get them.

How to get and use Antivirus Mods in Warframe

You can have up to three Antivirus Mods on the Parazon (Image via Digital Extremes)
You can have up to three Antivirus Mods on the Parazon (Image via Digital Extremes)

Antivirus Mods are essentially the Requiem Mods for the purpose of defeating a Technocyte Coda in Warframe. Each Technocyte Coda has a specific type of malware that can only be driven back by one out of the eight available Antivirus Mods.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Your main purpose is to identify which Antivirus Mod will work for your current Infested Lich (Technocyte Coda). Unlike Requiem Mods, there's no combo or pattern to guess here, you just have to figure out the correct Antivirus Mod by trial and error.

You can equip up to three Antivirus Mods at a time on your Parazon, and if any of them is the correct one, you'll whittle down the Coda with it. The way this works is the same as with Liches; get a Technocyte Coda Duet boss encounter, and then stab them with your Parazon.

Ad

With a successful Antivirus injection, the Malware Disinfection rate of the Coda will increase, as visible on the Lich screen. Antivirus mods have three charges, meaning they will be unusable after three succesful disfinections.

How to get Antivirus Mods

Just do the bounty when something quick is in vogue (Image via Digital Extremes)
Just do the bounty when something quick is in vogue (Image via Digital Extremes)

Antivirus Mods can be farmed only from Antivirus Bounties, a dedicated Hollvania bounty type. These bounties don't increase Chemistry with any Hex member, but they grant the highest amount of Standing for completion (11,250 in Steel Path mode). Completing this bounty will reward one of eight possible Antivirus Mods at the end.

Ad

How do Potency Mods work in Warframe?

Potency Mods are optional, but help quite a bit (Image via Digital Extremes)
Potency Mods are optional, but help quite a bit (Image via Digital Extremes)

Unlike Antivirus Mods, Potency Mods are an optional tool for defeating a Technocyte Coda in Warframe. Generally, a successful Antivirus stab will increase Malware Disinfection by 5%. However, each Potency Mod equipped on your Parazon can increase this amount by 10% or 15% (additive).

Ad

Potency Mods share slots with Antivirus Mods on the Parazon in the top row, so functionally, you can only use up to two. This means that once you figure out the right Antivirus Mod, you can populate the other two slots with Potency Mods for up to a whopping 35% Malware Disinfection for one encounter against the Coda duet. Potency mods, like Antivirus mods, have three charges, so you can get three uses out of one copy.

Ad

Here are all five Potency Mods in Warframe:

Potency ModDescription
Immuno ShieldGain 15% Disinfection and gain 5000 Affinity
Instant SecureGain 15% Disinfection and gain 10,000 Höllars
Quick CorrectGain 10% Disinfection and 10% chance to drop a Live Heartcell
Threat BlockerGain 10% Disinfection and 25% chance to drop a Potency Mod
Turbo ProtectGain 10% Disinfection and 25% chance to drop an Antivirus Mod
Ad

All of these Mods drop from Techrot enemies. Taking a loot-boosting Warframe to Techrot Hell-Scrub (Old Konderuk) in Steel Path mode is the best way to farm them.

Check out our other guides on the game:

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी