Warframe Antivirus and Potency Mods, explained

To help you hunt and defeat Technocyte Coda (Infested Liches), Warframe has introduced Antivirus Mods and Potency Mods, a new set of tools to equip on your Parazon. While both types of Mods serve the same purpose, they do it in different ways. Moreover, one of them is optional, leading to some confusion regarding their use cases.
In this guide, we'll explain the purpose of Antivirus and Potency Mods in Warframe, as well as how to get them.
How to get and use Antivirus Mods in Warframe
Antivirus Mods are essentially the Requiem Mods for the purpose of defeating a Technocyte Coda in Warframe. Each Technocyte Coda has a specific type of malware that can only be driven back by one out of the eight available Antivirus Mods.
Your main purpose is to identify which Antivirus Mod will work for your current Infested Lich (Technocyte Coda). Unlike Requiem Mods, there's no combo or pattern to guess here, you just have to figure out the correct Antivirus Mod by trial and error.
You can equip up to three Antivirus Mods at a time on your Parazon, and if any of them is the correct one, you'll whittle down the Coda with it. The way this works is the same as with Liches; get a Technocyte Coda Duet boss encounter, and then stab them with your Parazon.
With a successful Antivirus injection, the Malware Disinfection rate of the Coda will increase, as visible on the Lich screen. Antivirus mods have three charges, meaning they will be unusable after three succesful disfinections.
How to get Antivirus Mods
Antivirus Mods can be farmed only from Antivirus Bounties, a dedicated Hollvania bounty type. These bounties don't increase Chemistry with any Hex member, but they grant the highest amount of Standing for completion (11,250 in Steel Path mode). Completing this bounty will reward one of eight possible Antivirus Mods at the end.
How do Potency Mods work in Warframe?
Unlike Antivirus Mods, Potency Mods are an optional tool for defeating a Technocyte Coda in Warframe. Generally, a successful Antivirus stab will increase Malware Disinfection by 5%. However, each Potency Mod equipped on your Parazon can increase this amount by 10% or 15% (additive).
Potency Mods share slots with Antivirus Mods on the Parazon in the top row, so functionally, you can only use up to two. This means that once you figure out the right Antivirus Mod, you can populate the other two slots with Potency Mods for up to a whopping 35% Malware Disinfection for one encounter against the Coda duet. Potency mods, like Antivirus mods, have three charges, so you can get three uses out of one copy.
Here are all five Potency Mods in Warframe:
All of these Mods drop from Techrot enemies. Taking a loot-boosting Warframe to Techrot Hell-Scrub (Old Konderuk) in Steel Path mode is the best way to farm them.
