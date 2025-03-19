how to get temple in warframe

Temple is the 60th unique Warframe, introduced with the Techrot Encore update. Getting the Warframe will have you go through a new game mode added in the same update, to no one's surprise. The only Heat-based frame to warm the seat after Ember all these years later, Temple brings a certain David Bowie energy that Gemini Skin enthusiasts will certainly like. His skill set is nothing to write off either, between a talking Exalted Guitar, several nukes, squad-wide buffs, and a crit-boosting debuff.

In this guide, we'll explain how to easily farm Temple for free in Warframe.

How to get Temple's Warframe Blueprints

Stage Defense also gives you Relics and Endo on top of rotation-based drops (Image via Digital Extremes)

Like any other Warframe, you'll need individual Blueprints for Temple's components, and then put them together in a main Temple Blueprint. All of these can be obtained from Solstice Square, the newly added Stage Defense node in Hollvania.

In order to get this mission, you need to be at least Rank 4 (Hot and Fresh) with The Hex. Click on NavNow to bring up the option once you meet this requirement.

If you are not caught up with Warframe's main story quest, you have to get to it now. You need to complete the "The Hex" mission before you can access Solstice Square, the Syndicate, or Hollvania at large.

Drop table for Temple's Blueprints

Even though you can get them at the same place, the actual drop chances of Temple's Warframe components per round are quite low. The highest is 4.58% every C rotation (meaning the fourth rotation, or after Wave 12). Here are the odds:

Component Rotation A Rotation B Rotation C Temple Neuroptics Blueprint Legendary (0.97%) Ultra Rare (1.98%) Rare (4.58%) Temple Chassis Blueprint Legendary (0.97%) Ultra Rare (1.98%) Rare (4.58%) Temple Systems Blueprint Legendary (0.97%) Ultra Rare (1.98%) Rare (4.58%) Temple Blueprint Legendary (0.97%) Ultra Rare (1.98%) Rare (4.58%)

Pity system to get Temple's Warframe Blueprints

Due to all the components hogging the same loot pool, unlucky players might get a lot of duplicate Temple parts and not the one or two remaining ones they need.

Thankfully, there's a pity system you can utilize here. The Stage Defense mode also drops Beating Heartstrings, a new token you can trade in to get Temple's Warframe Blueprints from Flare. Select Flare’s Memorabilia when talking to them to get this option.

