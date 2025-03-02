All new Warframe Augment mods in Techrot Encore

The Techrot Encore update is bringing a fresh quartet of Warframe Augment Mods. Despite many mods introduced in Warframe 1999, we haven't had a batch of ability-altering Augment mods since the Jade Shadows update last June, so this is something many were hoping for. This time around, the mods are for Qorvex, Koumei, Gyre, and Wisp. In fact, Qorvex's might change his rotation quite a bit.

All the Augment mods shown here are based on what's revealed in Devstream 185, and some of these may undergo balance changes before they go live in Techrot Encore.

Every Augment mod coming in Warframe's Techrot Encore update

As shown during Devstream 185, here are all four Warframe Augment mods coming this March. Note that we do not have their names yet, but we do know which abilities they augment and what they do.

Wisp (Sol Gate):

The power of the sun in the palm of my hands (Image via Digtial Extremes)

Sol Gate will change to one single blast of laser instead of a held ability. When cast, it will summon two spectral images at Wisp's sides, and the Sol Gate will leave a mini-sun in the targetted area, which will deal Heat and Radiation status effect and damage to enemies.

This is possibly meant for innate synergy with two of the new Warframe Arcanes also coming with Techrot Encore. Even without them, it makes Sol Gate somewhat more useful with the rest of Wisp's abilities.

Koumei (Omikuji)

Killing an enemy with a weapon affected by Koumei's passive status effect buff will reduce cooldown on Omikuji.

Omikuji gains incremental cooldown each time you use it, so using this Augment will potentially make it much easier to rack up Decrees. Depending on how much the cooldown is, this Augment mod might become essential on this Warframe.

Qorvex (Crucible Blast)

Instead of locking Qorvex into an animation, Crucible Blast will now be a channeled ability. Qorvex's mobility is greatly reduced, but active Chyrinka Pillars will have their duration completely paused and trigger chain reactions. Consumes Energy per second like most channeled abilities.

Gyre (Arcsphere)

Projectiles that pass through Arcsphere will now get added Eletricity damage and guarantee Eletricity status effect on hit.

The mods will be available to purchase from neutral syndicates (New Loka, Steel Meridian, et al), but we currently don't know which Syndicate will have which mod.

