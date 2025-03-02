All new Arcanes in Warframe Techrot Encore, and how to get them

Techrot Encore is introducing a few new Arcanes on March 19, much like the Warframe 1999 update. There are no primaries or secondaries this time; it's all Warframe Arcanes. Particularly noteworthy is Arcane Escapist, which is a huge deal for the less durable frames to run solo pinnacle content such as Elite Deep Archemedea.

Without further ado, here are all three new Arcanes coing with the Warframe Techrot Encore, as shown in Devstream 185.

All new Warframe Arcanes coming in Techrot Encore

This is probably the most important one (Image via Digital Extremes)

Arcane Escapist

On Mercy Kill, gain a Stack of the "Escapist" buff. Stacks up to 10x. Upon dying, you instead consume 5x Escapist Stacks to revive immediately without costing any Revives (or Affinity bonus losses thereby). Also grants 2-12 seconds of Invulnerability.

Rank 0: 2 seconds of Invulnerability

Rank 5: 12 seconds of Invulnerability

Arcane Hot Shot

When casting abilities that can trigger the Heat status effect on enemies, you gain 1-6% weapon Critical Chance for 10 seconds. Stacks up to 50x. The Critical Chance is multiplicative with base critical chance.

Rank 0: 1% Critical Chance per stack

Rank 5: 6% Critical Chance per stack

Arcane Universal Fallout

Each stack of Radiation status effect on an enemy makes it more likely to drop a Universal Orb upon death.

There's a percentage chance of dropping a Universal Orb that goes up with Arcane Ranks. However, the numbers were not revealed in Devstream 185. We'll have to wait till the patch drops on March 19 to learn more.

How to get these new Arcanes in Warframe Techrot Encore

All three of these new Arcanes can be purchased from Kaya Velesco, a new vendor (and one of the new protoframes) found at the Hollvania mall hub. Each of these cost 5x Pix Chips (subject to change).

Pix Chips can be obtained from the new Temporal Archemedea mode, also accessible by talking to Kaya Velesco. Similar to the Deep Archemedea mode, you can only access Temporal Archemeda once you reach Rank 5 with the related Syndicate, The Hex.

It's also possible that these Arcanes will be integrated into the 1999 Bounty reward pool, but the developers haven't given any such indications yet.

