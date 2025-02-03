Warframe: How will Omnia Forma work?

After years of stipulation, Omnia Forma will finally be a reality in Warframe. With the Techrot Encore update, the current Aura Forma will be rebranded as Omnia Forma, and the long and the short of it is that it will work on any mod slot rather than just the Aura. If you're a veteran deep in late-game, this is massive for switching builds on the fly.

In this beginner-friendly guide, we'll discuss what Omnia Forma does and how to use it in Warframe.

Warframe's Omnia Forma will make build-switching far more flexible

All things considered, Omnia Forma is not too costly to craft (Image via Digital Extremes)

All mods in Warframe come with a polarity, and the task of a Forma is to tag a mod slot permanently with a specific polarity. Any mods of that matching polarity will then only incur half its mod capacity cost, whereas mods with other polarities will have increased cost if slotted there.

Trending

This makes it so that Formas are tools to hyper-focus on specific build setups. Generally, you want to go for the more flexible slots where the polarization can be used with different builds on other configuration slots. However, it's not always possible to accommodate all build possibilities, and sometimes doing two builds will mean getting two copies of the same Warframe to Forma them differently.

With Omnia Forma, those woes are gone. Omnia Forma will adapt to whatever polarity the slotted mod is, so it's a one-size-fits-all tool for halving capacity on a mod slot with no restrictions — except for one.

This single caveat is that Omnia Forma cannot adapt to Umbra polarity. You'll still need Umbra Forma for having Umbra slots, and that can sometimes necessitate dedicated Umbral build copies.

How to get Omnia Forma in Warframe

Omnia Forma will be the same as the current Aura Forma, only with a different name. You can purchase Omnia Forma for 80 Plats from the marketplace, or a bundle 3x Omnia Forma for 150 Plats. Alternatively, you can craft it with an Omnia Forma blueprint, which requires the following:

4x built regular Forma

10x Nitain Extract

1x Argon Crystal

Omnia Forma blueprints can be acquired as wave rewards during Arbitration. They are also occasional offerings on Nightwave rewards or Operation-related temporary vendors.

Check out our other guides on the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback