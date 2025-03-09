Warframe Design Director shares sneak peek into exclusive Coda Weapons

Arguably, the biggest feature coming to Warframe with the Techrot Encore update is the brand-new Coda Weapons obtained by hunting Technocyte (Infested) Liches. While 10 of these will be more powerful variants of existing Infested weapons, three are completely new and exclusive to the Coda brand.

Some of their details were revealed in Devstream 184, but Warframe Design Director Pablo Alonso recently unveiled a few new screenshots and hints about two of the exclusive Coda weapons.

Warframe's Coda shotgun might be able to munch on your enemies

Of the three exclusive Coda weapons (Nicardia, Motovore, and Mercy), the most elusive one thus far is the one codenamed the Mercy Shotgun. This weapon was never shown off in action (thus far), and yet it's possibly the quirkiest and most characteristic of the techrot.

From what we can comprehend from the concept art page that was unveiled in Devstream 184, this shotgun shoots a claw-like organ that possibly clamps onto your enemies. The interesting thing here is that it might not be a traditional projectile, but rather an extensible tendon that retreats after firing — which could work with Warframe's usual shotgun spiel of range restrictions by way of damage fall-off.

In a small sneak peek on X, Digital Extreme's Pablo gave some more hints about the nature of the weapon — its crosshair is teeth-shaped. For a Warframe weapon kept under wraps to have such a specific accomodation certainly means a very special mechanic for the upcoming Mercy Shotgun. It's unlikely we'll have a pocket Grendel on a stick with this weapon, but some consumption-related gimmicks are afoot.

Coda Motovore will gain unique buffs based on IPS weightage

Meanwhile, a few recent BlueSky posts from Pablo highlighted another exclusive Coda weapon: the Coda Motovore. Even though it looks an awful lot like a Ghoulsaw, it's now confirmed to be a Hammer, so you can't ride it.

Expand Post

The screenshots gave us a closer look at the three visual forms of Motovore, changing based on IPS (Impact, Puncture, or Slash) weightage. It's not very common to mod for extra IPS weapons (even Slash), but Motovore has some natural incentives to add more Physical damage mods — it gains much more damage with +IPS, along with unique buffs for which damage type gets the maximum weightage.

This is all we have to go with till March 19, which is when the Techrot Encore update drops. If you're interested in learning more about these new Lich weapons, here are all the details confirmed for all Coda weapons coming to Warframe.

