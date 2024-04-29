Warframe: Incarnon Burston build guide (best Evolution talents and mod setup)

Incarnon Burston is easily one of Warframe's best assault rifles, but it requires some investment to harness its power. You'll need to get the Burston Incarnon Genesis blueprint from Rotation F (week 6) of The Circuit in Steel Path and implant it on your Burston of choice.

For this Burston Incarnon build guide, we will use Burston Prime as the base. Even though the Incarnon Talents are numerically weaker, it still results in an overall superior weapon.

Warframe Incarnon Burston build guide: What are the best Evolution talents?

Although there are some build possibilities with the Gun-CO from Fatal Affliction, the best Incarnon Burston build in terms of performance is still Critical-leaning.

To that end, here are the Evolution talents used for this Incarnon Burston build:

Evolution I unlocks the Incarnon mode

unlocks the Incarnon mode Evolution II : Fortress Salvo

: Fortress Salvo Evolution III : Kinetic Battle

: Kinetic Battle Evolution IV: Absolute Valor

Warframe Incarnon Burston build with Viral and Slash (5-Forma)

We use the tried-and-tested combo of Viral and Slash for this 5-Forma Incarnon Burston build, but there are other alternatives you can build towards that we will discuss.

Mods used:

Galvanized Chamber

Hunter Munitions

Critical Delay

Vital Sense

Primed Bane of Corrupted (replace with the faction damage multiplier of your choice)

Hammer Shot

Malignant Force

Primed Cryo Rounds

Modding alternatives:

You can use Rime Rounds instead of Primed Cryo Rounds , which will save you one Forma.

instead of , which will save you one Forma. Primed Bane of Corrupted is a huge DPS boost if you are going for an endurance run. However, the double-dipping damage increment for Slash procs is not as necessary if you are just doing Steel Path Incursions, Sorties, or non-endless missions. In this case, the Bane mod can be replaced with Serration.

Raw damage Incarnon Burston build with Corrosive and Heat (4-Forma)

If you prefer more up-front raw damage, a Corrosive-Heat Incarnon Burston build can be just as powerful. In this build, we bolster the Critical Stats even further, with red crit potential and some DoT application through Fire damage from Incarnon mode.

The downside is that you must stay zoomed in to benefit fully from the enhanced Critical Chance and Critical Damage. However, with some additional help from supplements like Roar or Nourish, this build can easily keep up with the Viral-Slash meta at level cap.

Mods used:

Galvanized Chamber

Galvanized Scope

Critical Delay

Vital Sense

Bladed Rounds

High Voltage

Malignant Force

Hammer Shot

You may also consider Rivens for the Burston Incarnon, since Riven disposition is quite high. Stats to go for would be Multishot, Critical Damage, Critical Chance, +Heat, or Fire Rate.

