Warframe: Incarnon Nami Solo build guide (mod setup and Evolution Talents)

Most Warframe players won't try investing multiple Formas into an end-game Incarnon Nami Solo build. Unbeknownst to many, this is actually worthwhile. Nami Solo is one of the only melee weapons able to reach 1.0 follow-through.

Together with this high effective range and innate Slash procs from the Machete stance, the right Incarnon Nami Solo build can easily turn into an AoE meat-blender in Steel Path.

This guide will go over a couple of builds you can get with this Incarnon upgrade, and what Melee Arcanes to use. Note that you must fully equip the Nami Solo (hold F on PC) to get the full benefits of its hidden 1.0 follow-through.

What are the best Incarnon Evolution talents for Nami Solo?

Incarnon Nami Solo has some good Evolution Talents (Image via Digital Extremes)

Here are the Evolution Talents we take for this Incarnon Nami Solo build:

Evolution II: Brigand's Frenzy

Evolution III: Swift Break

Evolution IV: Versatile Creed

Warframe Incarnon Nami Solo build with Melee Influence (4-Forma)

Incarnon Nami Solo works great with a Melee Influence setup (Image via Digital Extremes)

For this Incarnon Nami Solo build, we use the Melee Influence Arcane as the centerpiece. Even though it got nerfed since its release, the range and stats of Nami Solo are good enough to leverage it for great results.

This build has good scaling through light attacks, but thanks to the Tennokai attacks of opportunity, as well as capped Heavy Attack Efficiency, you can even spam heavy attacks on Acolytes without losing much combo.

Mods used:

Sundering Weave (Stance)

Dreamer's Wrath (Exilus)

Condition Overload (Replace with Primed Pressure Point if you are not using a primer weapon)

Blood Rush

Berserker Fury (Replace with a faction damage multiplier mod if using other attack speed buffs)

Primed Reach

Weeping Wounds

Focus Energy

Reflex Coil

Amalgam Organ Shatter (Can be replaced with regular Organ Shatter)

Alternative Incarnon Nami Solo build with Melee Crescendo:

Melee Crescendo may work out with certain finisher-enabling abilities (Image via Digital Extremes)

With a finisher-enabling ability, such as Sandstorm on a high-range post-rework Inaros build, Melee Crescendo might be a superior option. This opens up an Incarnon Nami Solo build where you simply spam the heavy attack and retain most of your combo in a jiffy.

For this build specifically, take Master's Flourish on Evolution II and Absolute Valor on Evolution IV

Check out other guides on this game from Sportskeeda:

All Warframes tier list ||Warframe Incarnon weapons tier list || Kuva weapons tier list || All Warframe Twitch drops this week || Best stat-stick weapons in Warframe || Tenet weapons tier list || Latest Baro Ki'teer Inventory || All Warframe Promo Codes || Best weapons in Warframe for each Mastery Rank