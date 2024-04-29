Warframe: Incarnon Soma build guide (mod setup and Evolution Talents)

With the right Incarnon Soma build, you can lay waste to Warframe's endgame enemies and get a handy way to refresh your Shield-gate. One of Warframe's original weapons that date back to the public beta, Soma has seen better days and worse - but Incarnon Soma is historically its most powerful iteration.

To get the Incarnon Soma, you have to first get the Soma Incarnon Genesis Adapter from Rotation F (week 6) of Steel Path Circuit. Afterward, it must be implanted on your chosen variant of Soma in exchange for a handful of Duviri-exclusive resources.

This Incarnon Soma build will use Soma Prime as the base weapon variant, as it results in the highest amount of performance overall.

Is the Incarnon Soma any good compared to the best assault rifles in Warframe?

Soma Prime used to be a fan-favorite back in the day (Image via Digital Extremes)

Before release, Soma was among Warframe's most hyped Incarnon upgrades. In the past. Soma Prime has been one of the most meta-defining weapons in Warframe, so it stands to sense that its Incarnon Genesis upgrade would be just as important.

The actual reception had no such fanfare. Soma Incarnon has some rather underwhelming Evolution talents, and the Hata-Satya mod didn't work on the Incarnon mode until a hotfix remedied it.

Purely as an assault rifle, Incarnon Soma remains an inferior choice to Incarnon Burston - which you can get from the same weekly Circuit rotation.

While it is not the best, you can still expect an upgrade from your base Soma Prime. However, Incarnon Soma will never be meta today in the same way Soma Prime was in 2015.

Evolutions to take for this Incarnon Soma build

Most Incarnon Soma builds still go for crits and has little room for status (Image via Digital Extremes)

This Incarnon Soma build uses the following Evolution talents:

Evolution I unlocks Incarnon mode

Evolution II: Fortifying Bloodshed

Evolution III: Kinetic Battle

Evolution IV: Zeroed In

If you do not mind revving up the weapon by emptying the magazine twice at the start of each mission, Fresh Havoc is theoretically the strongest Evolution IV talent. Otherwise, go for Zeroed In for stronger crits.

Warframe Incarnon Soma Prime build with Viral and Slash (3-Forma)

In this Incarnon Soma build, we go for the traditional Viral-Slash setup (Image via Overframe)

Even though the Incarnon Soma does not get any critical chance talent, the marginal critical damage buff from Zeroed In still makes it a great candidate for Slash procs through Viral Munitions.

Mods used:

Primed Shred (Can be replaced if using Fortress Salvo)

Galvanized Chamber

Primed Bane of Corrupted

Hunter Munitions

Hata-Satya (Can be replaced with Galvanized Scopes)

Vital Sense

Malignant Force

Rime Rounds

Alternative mods:

If you use Nourish as a Helminth ability on your Warframe, Malignant Force and Rime Rounds can be swapped out for Serration in this Incarnon Soma build.

The Soma gets a huge buff to its base damage in the Incarnon upgrade, meaning you can also slot in Galvanized Shot if you also use a different status primer weapon.

Primed Bane of Corrupted helps you greatly in endurance runs against high-level targets thanks to the double-dipping damage increase on Slash procs. However, you can use it as a flex slot for Rivens if you are planning to deal with enemies less than lvl 300.

Riven Disposition on the Soma Prime is serviceable, and the right one can make any Incarnon Soma build much stronger. The best-case stats you are looking for is Fire Rate, Multishot, Critical Damage, or +Toxin Elemental Damage.

