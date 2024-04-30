Warframe: Incarnon Vasto build guide (mod setup and Evolution Talents)

There's nothing quite like a powerful Incarnon Vasto build in Warframe that fits so perfectly into the big iron stereotype. While there are other hard-hitting Incarnon Genesis weapons with a focus on single-target burst damage, Incarnon Vasto is peerless in this category. The Incarnon Vasto build in this guide uses Vasto Prime as a base, which you can get from various Vaulted Relics off the Prime Resurgence program or player-to-player trading.

In this article, we lean into this single-target potential. However, you can use the regular Vasto to a similar effect.

Warframe Incarnon Vasto build: What are the best Evolution Talents?

Incarnon Vasto has sleek looks to match a powerful set of Evolution talents (Image via Digital Extremes)

For this Incarnon Vasto build, we take the following Incarnon Evolution Talents:

Evolution II: Deathtrap Trigger

Evolution III: Marksman's Hand

Evolution IV: Commodore's Fortune

Note that you can also take Survivor's Edge at Evolution IV if you want to use it as a sustained DPS weapon to kill mobs. To do this smoothly, the Vasto needs some additional reload speed, which can be achieved with certain Warframe abilities:

Gauss: Redline

Chroma: Toxin Elemental Ward

Harrow: Penance

Volt: Speed

Warframe Incarnon Vasto build with Viral and Heat (3-Forma)

A critical-status hybrid Incarnon Vasto build results in the best overall DPS (Image via Overframe)

With some help from the Marksman's Head talent, this Incarnon Vasto build has very little recoil. You will retain all the flavor of fanning the hammer when in its Incarnon mode without the gun handling issues.

Otherwise, the build shown here is a standard critical-status hybrid that has good up-front damage, and some status scaling through Heat procs.

Mods used

Galvanized Shot

Galvanized Diffusion

Primed Target Cracker (Can be replaced with Creeping Bullseye)

Primed Pistol Gambit

Lethal Torrent (Can be replaced with a faction damage multiplier mod for double-dipping damage scaling from Heat)

Frostbite

Pistol Pestilence

Primed Heated Charge

Arcane used : Primary Dexterity . This is a precision weapon, meaning you will be mostly going for headshots on VIP targets.

: . This is a precision weapon, meaning you will be mostly going for headshots on VIP targets. Riven slot: You can replace Lethal Torrent with a Riven mod. This weapon has a serviceable Riven disposition, but you must fish for the right stats: Critical Damage, Multishot, Reload Speed, Critical Chance, Status Chance, +Toxin, or +Heat.

Playstyle

This Vasto Incarnon build is meant for important miniboss targets since it has enough per-shot damage to chew through damage attenuation on Liches and Sisters of Parvos.

If you couple it with a primary primer weapon like Bubonico, Incarnon Vasto is also a highly viable Demolisher-slayer in Disruption runs.

Modding alternatives: Viral-Slash

Although Heat-Viral combo is better under most circumstances, you can turn this into a Slash dispenser, thanks to the high Slash weightage on the Vasto. To do this, make the following alterations:

Take Survivor's Edge as your Evolution IV Talent

Replace Primed Heated Charge with Carnis Stinger

Frostbite and Pistol Pestilence should be Rank 0 for lower status weightage

Alternately, you can replace them with Hornet Strike and a 'Primed Expel' faction multiplier mod. In this case, you can get your Viral stacks from a secondary source like the Nourish ability, or a Panzer Vulpaphyla.

