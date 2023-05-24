How to farm Deep Dive Key in Destiny 2

Deep Dive Keys are an optional resource in Destiny 2 that allows players to earn better rewards while participating in the new Deep Dive missions. These three-player missions are challenging but feature a chest at the end that can be opened for various drops. However, you will want to have some of these Seasonal Keys with you to maximize your potential rewards. This season has another key, the Salvage Key. When you use these keys at the end of the appropriate mission, you can obtain an additional Deep Engram.

That makes the Deep Dive Key an incredibly useful item in Destiny 2, but the downside is that you cannot guarantee they will drop. You'll need to put in some work and hope you receive them, but thankfully, it won't be challenging or frustrating.

Where do Deep Dive Keys drop in Destiny 2?

You can get lucky and receive a Deep Dive Key in a Deep Dive. It's not a guarantee, but the possibility is certainly there. As this is one of two Seasonal Keys, if you're completing this content style in the game, you'll want to have as many keys as possible.

However, they drop in more places than that. You'll find yourself completing other activities in Destiny 2 to farm keys. The Seasonal Keys prompt in the game offers the following description:

“Completing activities throughout the system has a chance to award Seasonal Keys. Each type of key will improve rewards for matching chests.”

With that in mind, you'll likely want to take on current Destiny 2 content, whether it's Strikes, Crucible, Gambit, or any current content. Anytime you complete content in the game's current season, you can be rewarded with one of these Deep Dive Key drops for your Guardian, the same as Salvage Keys.

That doesn't mean you shouldn't do Deep Dives in Destiny 2 if you don't have a key, as you can still be rewarded with one. The long and the short is that activities in the Season of the Deep can reward you with these keys, but they aren't guaranteed to drop.

The key seems to be to do the activities you want to do the most. Consider the content you can complete the quickest in Destiny 2. Sadly, you aren't guaranteed Seasonal Key drops. It will take time, so do something you enjoy in-game to farm them.

As of this writing, no known events in the game guarantee you a Deep Dive Key, but if one should appear, we will update this accordingly. If you're playing new content in the game, keys should eventually appear for you and your Fireteam, but it will take time.

