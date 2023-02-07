Destiny 2 Strand trailer reveals the new power of the upcoming subclass (2023) 

Bungie recently revealed additional information regarding a new subclass from the upcoming Destiny 2 expansion, which falls under the Darkness category. Players worldwide will be allowed to wield a brand new element by progressing via the questline of Lightfall, as unique Aspects and Fragments will be unlocked along the way.

The new trailer for Destiny 2 Lightfall, titled "Strand trailer", focuses on the various abilities that will be presented alongside the subclass. Players will be able to grapple anywhere for the first time in the game, alongside coming face-to-face with new buffs and mechanics.

Typically, all three classes will be able to get the element through campaign completion once.

The recent Lightfall trailer reveals unseen footage of Destiny 2 Strand for the next expansion

The trailer for Destiny 2 Strand can be found within this link. The video is a minute and 40 seconds long, in which Bungie showcased the subclass names of all three classes alongside their abilities through multiple Aspects. The names of the Strand subclasses for all three classes are as follows:

Broodweaver for Warlocks: Threadling Master.

Berserker for Titans: The Untamable Force.

Threadrunner for Hunters: Whiplash Incarnate.

The video starts with Osiris and the Guardian trying to figure out the power of the Strand and the mysteries behind it. The former is also the narrator of the entire trailer. The first showcase comes from Warlock, who is shown shooting enemies, binding them, and obliterating them with subsequent attacks.

Their super ability was shown to spawn multiple threadlings that track enemies and vaporize them.

Warlock ability with Strand as shown in the trailer (Image via Destiny 2)

The Titans were shown to wield the subclass in huge Sword form in both their hands. Their super can be assumed to be a roaming one, similar to Fists of Havoc, Hammer of Sol, and Behemoth. Lastly, Hunters were shown to grapple into mid-air, following a binding and a throwing melee attack.

Their super ability spawns a chain blade, which can deal Strand damage within an area, as it seems that the user can also dodge while the ability is active. The trailer ends with bits and pieces of ability from Strand, where Warlocks were seen spawning threadlings via rifts, Hunters throwing a ricochet melee, and more.

Hunter's super ability as shown in the Lightfall trailer (Image via Destiny 2)

Additional descriptions of the subclass for each class can be found on Bungie's official website.

They include:

Broodweaver: Broodweavers effortlessly manipulate the Weave using only their mind. From the backline, these telekinetic sorcerers can even twist Strand into sentient creatures to do their bidding.

Threadrunner: Masters of movement, speed, and grace. The city is a Threadrunner's playground as they grasp threads and weave new ones to dart through the air, finding the fastest ways to travel between two points.

Berserker: Untamed and wild, Berserkers tear at Strand to manifest claws they use to sever their targets from the Weave. Leaping into harm's way with wild abandon, the line no one crosses is drawn by a berserker.

Destiny 2 Lightfall is all set to release on February 28, 2023, alongside the Raid on March 10. Additional details on buffs and debuffs from Strand can be found in one of Bungie's recent blog posts.

