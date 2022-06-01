The best Solar 3.0 build for Hunter in Destiny 2

The Solar 3.0 update to Destiny 2 has given Hunters a brand new way to experience the game.

In the update, the most significant changes to the Hunter class are the new skills available to try out. Players will be moving quickly and taking out targets as efficiently with a Solar 3.0 build for the class.

The best build for Hunters that comes with the Solar 3.0 update will make them lethal marksmen who can be the main damage dealer for their team or take a background role to provide support.

The best Solar 3.0 build for the Hunter class in Destiny 2

Subclass

Throwing Knife may be the most fun ability of this Destiny 2 build (Image via Bungie)

Hunter-specific Solar 3.0 abilities will make for the best build in the game. They allow players to keep their distance and pick off opponents when they least suspect it.

Marksman Golden Gun : The Hunter class' Super ability summons a flaming Hand Cannon that deals heavy precision damage, penetrates enemy armors, and creates Orbs of Power on hits. It also comes with a Radiant buff.

: The Hunter class' Super ability summons a flaming Hand Cannon that deals heavy precision damage, penetrates enemy armors, and creates Orbs of Power on hits. It also comes with a Radiant buff. Acrobat’s Dodge : This is one of the new Class abilities. It is an acrobatic flip that gives the user and nearby allies a Radiant buff.

: This is one of the new Class abilities. It is an acrobatic flip that gives the user and nearby allies a Radiant buff. Weighted Throwing Knife : The Melee ability is a throwing knife with a short wind-up. It deals extra precision damage and causes Scorched enemies that are hit to Ignite.

: The Melee ability is a throwing knife with a short wind-up. It deals extra precision damage and causes Scorched enemies that are hit to Ignite. Grenade : The Swarm Grenade breaks into multiple explosives that spread out over an area and deal damage.

: The Swarm Grenade breaks into multiple explosives that spread out over an area and deal damage. Knock ‘Em Down : This Destiny 2 Aspect improves the Super ability by increasing its duration and the user's damage resistance. While Radiant, Melee kills will immediately recharge the Melee Ability.

: This Destiny 2 Aspect improves the Super ability by increasing its duration and the user's damage resistance. While Radiant, Melee kills will immediately recharge the Melee Ability. On Your Mark : The second aspect sees precision final blows granted to the user and nearby allies a stacking buff. This improves weapon handling and reload speed for a short time. It stacks up to three times and using Dodge immediately grants a three stack.

: The second aspect sees precision final blows granted to the user and nearby allies a stacking buff. This improves weapon handling and reload speed for a short time. It stacks up to three times and using Dodge immediately grants a three stack. Ember of Singeing : Acrobat's Dodge will recharge faster when the user applies Scorch to enemies with this Fragment active.

: Acrobat's Dodge will recharge faster when the user applies Scorch to enemies with this Fragment active. Ember of Torches : The Fragment will make players and nearby allies Radiant when they hit an enemy with their Throwing Knife.

: The Fragment will make players and nearby allies Radiant when they hit an enemy with their Throwing Knife. Ember of Tempering Fragment : Kills with Solar weapons grant the user and their allies increased Recovery for a short time with this Fragment. It stacks up to three times. While Recovery is active players are granted increased airborne effectiveness and -10 to the Recovery stat.

: Kills with Solar weapons grant the user and their allies increased Recovery for a short time with this Fragment. It stacks up to three times. While Recovery is active players are granted increased airborne effectiveness and -10 to the Recovery stat. Ember of Searing : Fragment three sees defeated Scorched enemies recharge Melee energy and gives +10 to the Recovery stat.

: Fragment three sees defeated Scorched enemies recharge Melee energy and gives +10 to the Recovery stat. Ember of Beams: The shots fired from the Super ability have better target acquisition if this final Fragment is in place.

When using this build, Destiny 2 Hunters will find themselves netting kill after kill, staying alive, and helping teammates recover with the various buffs that are rewarded.

Gear

Ophidia Spathe Exotic chest armor will keep the throwing knives coming (Image via Bungie)

The next most important aspect of a build in Destiny 2 is the Gear, after the subclass elements. The gear for this build will ensure that the abilities stay active and can be used to take down enemies.

Solar Energy\Solar Heavy : These types of weapons are necessary to activate a few of the Fragments and create Solar Elemental Wells. Any weapons with the Swashbuckler trait will work incredibly with this build.

: These types of weapons are necessary to activate a few of the Fragments and create Solar Elemental Wells. Any weapons with the Swashbuckler trait will work incredibly with this build. Ophidia Spathe : This Excotic chest armor grants an extra Throwing Knife to Destiny 2 players.

: This Excotic chest armor grants an extra Throwing Knife to Destiny 2 players. Mods : For mods, select Hands-On, Impact Induction or Bolstering Detonation, Perpetuation or Outreach, Font of Might, Font of Wisdom, Elemental Armaments, Melee Wellmaker, and Bountiful Wells.

: For mods, select Hands-On, Impact Induction or Bolstering Detonation, Perpetuation or Outreach, Font of Might, Font of Wisdom, Elemental Armaments, Melee Wellmaker, and Bountiful Wells. Armor Stats: High Mobility and Strength stats will ensure players have their Acrobat’s Dodge and Weighted Throwing Knife as often as possible. Intellect will then help with Golden Gun regeneration.

Tying all of the abilities and gears together will make for a Destiny 2 Solar 3.0 Hunter build that won't have any problems wiping out teams and setting the player's own squad up for success.

