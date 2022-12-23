All Destiny 2 competitive ranks - Explained

Bungie revamped the entire competitive playlist with Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph. What earlier used to be known as the Glory playlist is now the Competitive playlist, and it features ranks with different names.

The PvP mode in Destiny 2 has proved to be problematic time and again. However, with the developers continuously shipping updates for the same, it's safe to assume that the PvP side of things has seen worthwhile improvements.

Here's a quick rundown of all the ranks that Guardians will come across in the game as of Season of the Seraph.

Competitive ranks in the Destiny 2 Crucible mode

Before Guardians get placed into a specific rank in the game, they'll have to complete the Dividing the Ladder quest, which can be picked up from Lord Shaxx at the Tower. They will have to complete a couple of placement matches to learn their opening rank.

Once they've been assigned a rank, Guardians will receive points for winning matches and lose points for the matches where they fail to emerge truimphant. As they collect more wins, they'll move up the ranks, which are as follows:

Untested

Copper (Tier III – I)

Bronze (Tier III – I)

Silver (Tier III – I)

Gold (Tier III – I)

Platinum (Tier III – I)

Adept (Tier III – I)

Ascendant

Guardians will progress through the tiers in their rank brackets. After a point in time, they'll be faced with promotional matches that they have to win in order to achieve a higher rank. On the other hand, if Guardians lose matches continuously, they'll be relegated to a lower rank if unable to win the relegation matches. Skill level impacts the points gain or lost by players.

Guardians placed in Gold III and above will have to play a few matches every week to hold on to their ranks. To alleviate the woes of solo players, Destiny 2 has incorporated matchmaking in the competitive mode. This means that Guardians don't need to queue as a team at any point.

Destiny 2 competitive playlist rewards

Bungie brought back the Rose hand cannon in Season of the Seraph, and it is probably the best hand cannon in the game right now. Whenever Guardians complete the "Dividing the Ladder" quest for the first time, they receive a Rose. Thereon, they will have to complete weekly challenges for a brand new roll of the Rose. Shaders and enhancement cores are also part of Lord Shaxx's reward track.

The reputation progress for Lord Shaxx's reward track doesn't entirely depend on wins or losses. Guardians will earn reputation points for just participating in matches in the Crucible overall. It's rather interesting that Bungie implemented such a method for their competitive playlist. It seems to be working for now, but one will have to wait and watch how it plays out long-term in Destiny 2.

