Trials Labs set to return in Destiny 2 Season 20

It's common knowledge that the Trials of Osiris is one of the most competitive activities in Destiny 2. It's basically a PvP event that goes live every Friday and is available until the weekly reset on Tuesday.

There are a few modes available in this activity, and players who manage to score seven consecutive wins can access the Lighthouse to collect their rewards.

Given the competitive nature of this mode, Bungie has been experimenting a lot lately to make it more accessible to players in Destiny 2.

There are several parameters that the developers keep modifying to see what works best for the players. This, however, is done in a controlled environment known as Trials Labs.

When does the Trials Labs go live in Destiny 2?

According to the latest This Week At Bungie (TWAB) blog post, Trials Labs will return twice in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance. The first time it returns will be during the eighth week, and then again in the eleventh week of the season.

In these Labs, Bungie will be introducing some matchmaking changes to see if they work as intended. The changes are as follows:

There will be two dedicated soft pools known as the "Challenger Pool" and "Practice Pool".

Under ideal circumstances, the two pools won't be merged, but if there's a chance that merging the two pools will yield quicker matchmaking, the system will do so.

The Challenger Pool will include players who regularly play Trials of Osiris in Destiny 2.

This pool will be based entirely on the connection of a player, and will not be affected by the number of wins they have on a particular card, or their skill.

Players who have a card with no losses will be placed in this pool.

The Practice Pool on the other hand is aimed at players who have little to no experience in Trials of Osiris.

This pool will match players on how they perform on a weekly basis, and their connection.

Ideally, players will be placed in this pool during their first match of the week, or if they have a flawed card.

This pool also has Stomp Protection. If a player is constantly performing bad, their weekly rating will be affected, and they'll be matched with easier opponents.

Finally, players who try to farm this pool will experience longer queue times and then will be locked in the challenger pool for the remaining part of the weekend.

Bungie is constantly working to improve the PvP experience for players in Destiny 2. In the TWAB blog, the developers addressed the issue caused by third-party hardware peripherals that can be used to give players an unfair advantage in competition.

Moreover, given that the developers are trying out these adjustments in the Trials Labs, there's a high chance that they'll be bringing more changes to the activity in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep.

