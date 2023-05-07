Destiny 2 players can significantly increase the drop rates of Raid Exotics

Destiny 2 has evolved into a juggernaut of a space shooter game owing to the frequent updates and various interesting weapons to acquire in the form of loot. Players are tantalized to partake in activities like Raid to get their hands on unique and powerful weapons. These have varying drop rates, and there was no assured way of enhancing them. This will change with the upcoming Season of the Deep.
Destiny 2 players will be able to boost their chances of acquiring Exotic weapons like One Thousand Voices, Vex Mythoclast, Eyes of Tomorrow, Touch of Malice, and Collective Obligation. Players must complete each raid's associated triumphs, challenges, and complications to avail of the boosted drop rates.
Destiny 2 is alluring for players who wish to acquire new loot and test it out in myriad activities like Strikes, Crucible, and more. Many, however, prefer to grind for Raid Exotic weapons. The grind for some of these weapons will be eased in the future, and all the boosts covered in this guide are as per the revelation in the This Week at Bungie article.
Last Wish (One Thousand Voices)
Players can complete the following triumphs to get the corresponding rate boost:
- Petra’s Run: +3
- The New Meta: +2
- Thunderstruck: +1
- Sunburn: +1
- Night Owl: +1
- Habitual Wisher: +1
Furthermore, avid Destiny 2 players can complete the following challenges to acquire a total of +5 (1 boost per challenge) rate boost:
- Coliseum Champion
- Summoning Ritual
- Keep Out
- Forever Fight
- Strength of Memory
Kingsfall (Touch of Malice)
One must accomplish the following triumphs to acquire these drop rate boosts for this Scout Rifle:
- Crux of the King: +3
- One True King: +1
Additionally, players can complete these challenges to gain a total of + 5 boost (+ 1 per challenge):
- The Grass is Always Greener
- Devious Thievery
- Gaze Amaze
- Under Construction
- Hands Off
Furthermore, Destiny 2 veterans can accumulate a +5 rate boost (+1 per complication) via the following complications:
- Overzealous
- Brand Busters
- Taking Turns
- The Floor is Lava
- Overwhelming Power
Vault of Glass (Vex Mythoclast)
Players can avail of the drop rate enhancements by completing the below triumphs:
- Flawless Vault of Glass: +3
- Master Glasser: +1
Furthermore, one can tackle the following challenges (+1 per challenge):
- Wait for It…
- The Only Oracle For You
- Out of Its Way
- Rabid Relic
- Eyes on Antheon
Additionally, the complications mentioned below can further boost the drop rate by 5 (+1 per complication):
- Dragon’s Den
- Take Cover
- Tempered Teleport
- Strangers in Time
- Ensemble’s Refrain
Vow of the Disciple (Collective Obligation)
Following are the rate boosts associated with completing the triumphs:
- Risen from the Deep: +3
- Master Difficulty “Vow of the Disciple”: +2
- Together in the Deep: +1
Completion of these challenges will lend players a total of +4 rate boost:
- Swift Destruction
- Base Information
- Defenses Down
- Looping Catalyst
One can further enhance this Exotic weapon drop rate by 4 by tackling the below complications (+1 per complication):
- On My Go
- Handle With Care
- Glyph to Glyph
- Symmetrical Energy
Deepstone Crypt (Eyes of Tomorrow)
Players must achieve the following triumphs to get the corresponding rate boost:
- Survival of the Fittest: +3
- Freezing Point: +1
- Control Group: +2
Completing these challenges increases the drop rate of this exotic Rocket Launcher by a total of 4 (+1 per challenge):
- Red Rover
- Copies of Copies
- Of All Trades
- The Core Four
The following complications give Destiny 2 fans a chance to accumulate a +4 rate boost (+1 per complication):
- Resource Contention
- 5 seconds to Paradise
- Short Circuit
- Ready, Set, Go!
While accomplishing the aforementioned feats may seem daunting, avid Destiny 2 players at least have a roadmap to leverage these enhanced drop rates. Those who have completed any of the above feats get the advantage of the corresponding rate boost from the get-go.
Destiny 2 is set to introduce new Strand Aspects in the upcoming Season of the Deep for Titan, Hunter, and Warlock. Fans can currently partake in the Guardian Games event and pursue new triumphs.