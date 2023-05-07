Destiny 2 players can significantly increase the drop rates of Raid Exotics

Destiny 2 has evolved into a juggernaut of a space shooter game owing to the frequent updates and various interesting weapons to acquire in the form of loot. Players are tantalized to partake in activities like Raid to get their hands on unique and powerful weapons. These have varying drop rates, and there was no assured way of enhancing them. This will change with the upcoming Season of the Deep.

Destiny 2 players will be able to boost their chances of acquiring Exotic weapons like One Thousand Voices, Vex Mythoclast, Eyes of Tomorrow, Touch of Malice, and Collective Obligation. Players must complete each raid's associated triumphs, challenges, and complications to avail of the boosted drop rates.

Destiny 2 players will be able to enhance Raid Exotics drop rates in Season of the Deep

Destiny 2 is alluring for players who wish to acquire new loot and test it out in myriad activities like Strikes, Crucible, and more. Many, however, prefer to grind for Raid Exotic weapons. The grind for some of these weapons will be eased in the future, and all the boosts covered in this guide are as per the revelation in the This Week at Bungie article.

Last Wish (One Thousand Voices)

Players can complete the following triumphs to get the corresponding rate boost:

Petra’s Run: +3

The New Meta: +2

Thunderstruck: +1

Sunburn: +1

Night Owl: +1

Habitual Wisher: +1

Furthermore, avid Destiny 2 players can complete the following challenges to acquire a total of +5 (1 boost per challenge) rate boost:

Coliseum Champion

Summoning Ritual

Keep Out

Forever Fight

Strength of Memory

Kingsfall (Touch of Malice)

One must accomplish the following triumphs to acquire these drop rate boosts for this Scout Rifle:

Crux of the King: +3

One True King: +1

Additionally, players can complete these challenges to gain a total of + 5 boost (+ 1 per challenge):

The Grass is Always Greener

Devious Thievery

Gaze Amaze

Under Construction

Hands Off

Furthermore, Destiny 2 veterans can accumulate a +5 rate boost (+1 per complication) via the following complications:

Overzealous

Brand Busters

Taking Turns

The Floor is Lava

Overwhelming Power

Vault of Glass (Vex Mythoclast)

Players can avail of the drop rate enhancements by completing the below triumphs:

Flawless Vault of Glass: +3

Master Glasser: +1

Furthermore, one can tackle the following challenges (+1 per challenge):

Wait for It…

The Only Oracle For You

Out of Its Way

Rabid Relic

Eyes on Antheon

Additionally, the complications mentioned below can further boost the drop rate by 5 (+1 per complication):

Dragon’s Den

Take Cover

Tempered Teleport

Strangers in Time

Ensemble’s Refrain

Vow of the Disciple (Collective Obligation)

Following are the rate boosts associated with completing the triumphs:

Risen from the Deep: +3

Master Difficulty “Vow of the Disciple”: +2

Together in the Deep: +1

Completion of these challenges will lend players a total of +4 rate boost:

Swift Destruction

Base Information

Defenses Down

Looping Catalyst

One can further enhance this Exotic weapon drop rate by 4 by tackling the below complications (+1 per complication):

On My Go

Handle With Care

Glyph to Glyph

Symmetrical Energy

Deepstone Crypt (Eyes of Tomorrow)

Eyes of Tomorrow is a potent Rocket Launcher (Image via Bungie)

Players must achieve the following triumphs to get the corresponding rate boost:

Survival of the Fittest: +3

Freezing Point: +1

Control Group: +2

Completing these challenges increases the drop rate of this exotic Rocket Launcher by a total of 4 (+1 per challenge):

Red Rover

Copies of Copies

Of All Trades

The Core Four

The following complications give Destiny 2 fans a chance to accumulate a +4 rate boost (+1 per complication):

Resource Contention

5 seconds to Paradise

Short Circuit

Ready, Set, Go!

While accomplishing the aforementioned feats may seem daunting, avid Destiny 2 players at least have a roadmap to leverage these enhanced drop rates. Those who have completed any of the above feats get the advantage of the corresponding rate boost from the get-go.

Destiny 2 is set to introduce new Strand Aspects in the upcoming Season of the Deep for Titan, Hunter, and Warlock. Fans can currently partake in the Guardian Games event and pursue new triumphs.

