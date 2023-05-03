Destiny 2 Taraxippos guide: How to obtain, god rolls, and more

The Taraxippos Scout Rifle, the first-ever Strand Scout since the Lightfall launch, is the newest addition to the Destiny 2 Guardian Games loot pool. Players can obtain this weapon for free by completing certain activities during the event's runtime with a special class item equipped.

Being a Lightweight-Framed weapon, the Taraxippos can fire at 200 RPM. It is thus viable for players in PvP and while clearing adds (additional enemies) in PvE. The following article will list the steps to obtain it, the god rolls required for PvP and PvE, and more.

Best perk combinations for Taraxippos in Destiny 2, and how to obtain it in Guardian Games

How to obtain the weapon

The Taraxippos can be obtained exclusively during the Guardian Games' runtime in Destiny 2, similar to The Title from the previous year. To acquire the curated roll of the Scout Rifle, complete the "Best in Class" questline, available from Eva Levante.

Supremacy (Image via Destiny 2)

You have to equip the unique class item from Eva, run either the Supremacy or the Recreational Playlist activity, and talk to a bunch of NPCs to obtain the weapon as a reward. Completing the quest will also unlock rewards in Eva Levante's inventory.

Curated Taraxippos (Image via Destiny 2)

To get random rolls on the weapon, players can run the "Non-matchmade" mode in the competitive playlist and cross the Platinum tier for medals. Depositing Platinum medallions on the torches located at the Tower will drop multiple Taraxippos, both standard and masterwork.

PvP god roll

PvP god roll for Taraxippos. (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

Similar to other Scout Rifles, the Taraxippos should be used from a fair distance. Hence, the best perks for this weapon are:

Arrowhead Brake for Handling for recoil direction.

Accurized Rounds for Range on the weapon.

Moving Target for increased target acquisition while moving.

Kill Clip for 33% increased damage upon reloading on kill.

Explosive Payload can also be used instead of Kill Clip since the former can inflict flinch on opposing Guardians. The combination of Zen Moment and Explosive Payload can be used against other players too.

PvE god roll

PvE god roll for Taraxippos (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

For PvE, the Taraxippos can help in add clearing and damaging enemies from afar. Its high fire rate and base damage can become deadly when paired with both damage and utility perks. The god roll for the Taraxippos for Destiny 2 PvE is as follows:

Corkscrew Rifling for stability, range, and handling.

Extended Mag for magazine and airborne effectiveness.

Fourth Time's the Charm for returning two rounds after landing four precision shots.

The second half of the magazine deals increased damage after dealing precision damage with the first half of the magazine.

Hatchling can be used in the last column for crown control, while Explosive Payload is for dealing sustained damage on elites and Champions.

