Bungie reveals more information about Destiny 2 Season of the Deep Strand Aspects

Destiny 2 is known for its frequent updates and changes that keep the player base engaged. The game is about to enter a new season, called the Season of the Deep, which has generated a lot of excitement among fans. Bungie, the developer of Destiny 2, has recently revealed some information about the new Aspects that players can expect to see in the upcoming season.

Players will be able to use new Strand Aspects for their Titan, Warlock, and Hunter characters. The new Aspects are Flechette Storm (Titan), The Wanderer (Warlock), and Threaded Specter (Hunter). These will enable players to utilize new tactics and get the most out of the Strand subclass.

Destiny 2 fans can rejoice since there are new Strand Aspects that will further enhance the experience in the upcoming Season of the Deep. Regardless of which guardian you prefer, there is a new Aspect for Titans, Warlocks, and Hunters.

Titans will receive Flechette Storm Strand Aspect, which is a hybrid of a sliding movement and a melee attack. Flechette Storm is unleashed when a player initiates a slide and activates a charged melee blow. This results in them jumping into the air while dealing significant damage to surrounding foes.

You can reactivate the charged melee move while still in the air to shoot a barrage of projectiles that are liable to inflict the Unravel debuff on foes. This Aspect has the potential to maintain the fast pace of combat and deal with a swarm of enemies effectively.

Hunters are set to obtain Threaded Specter Strand Aspect. This involves the activation of the class ability that results in the creation of a decoy. This decoy will capture the attention of enemies while players look for refuge and regain their health.

Furthermore, if the decoy gets damaged or some foes head to its vicinity, then it will explode. This explosion releases Threadlings that damage enemies in close proximity.

Warlocks will acquire The Wanderer Strand Aspect. Fans of Tangle will admire this Aspect since it enables the thrown Tangle to not only stick/attach to foes but also explode, resulting in the enemies around the explosion getting inflicted with the Suspend debuff. Furthermore, Warlocks leveraging this Aspect will be able to spawn Tangles upon executing Threadling-related final blows.

Bungie is expected to tweak these with the aim of balancing the game experience when the aforementioned Aspects eventually launch. Avid players will therefore have new tactics to test out in the Season of the Deep, which is set to arrive on May 23. 2023. Fans clamoring for more details regarding Season of the Deep can peruse this article that highlights Destiny 2 leaks, new quests, and more.

Destiny 2 players can partake in the Guardian Games while they wait for the new season to arrive. You can acquire new triumphs in the Guardian Games and finally achieve the Champ Seal quickly in Destiny 2.

