How to obtain the Champ seal quickly in Destiny 2 Guardian Games

The Guardian Games is one of the four main events in Destiny 2, and like other activities in the game, it has a brand new seal associated with it. Players who successfully obtain this seal and the seals from the other three events in the game will be able to unlock the Reveler title.

Regarding Destiny 2, seals are an excellent way to display achievements in the game. While most seals are slightly harder to unlock, event-based ones like the Champ seal are relatively easier to obtain due to the limited time frame. Having said that, here's how players can obtain the Champ seal quickly.

How to obtain the Champ seal fast in Destiny 2 Guardian Games

Like all the other seals in the game, the Champ seal or Guardian Games in Destiny 2 has a set of triumphs. To unlock this seal, you will have to complete them. Here's the entire set of triumphs associated with it:

Pull Some Strings : Get 1500 Strand final blows. Assisting teammates also counts towards this challenge.

: Get 1500 Strand final blows. Assisting teammates also counts towards this challenge. In the Cards : Complete regular and Platinum Contender Cards.

: Complete regular and Platinum Contender Cards. Good Games : Defeat 800 targets in the Guardian Games playlist or Supremacy game mode.

: Defeat 800 targets in the Guardian Games playlist or Supremacy game mode. Up for the Challenge : Complete Nightfall ops in the Guardian Games playlist.

: Complete Nightfall ops in the Guardian Games playlist. Classy Arsenal : Defeat 200 targets with The Title or Taraxppos.

: Defeat 200 targets with The Title or Taraxppos. Class Pride : FinishSupremacy or Guardian Games playlist activities with teammates of the same class via team-based matchmaking.

: FinishSupremacy or Guardian Games playlist activities with teammates of the same class via team-based matchmaking. Bronze : Earn 100 points by banking medallions at the Tower.

: Earn 100 points by banking medallions at the Tower. Silver : Earn 200 points by banking medallions at the Tower.

: Earn 200 points by banking medallions at the Tower. Gold : Earn 300 points by banking medallions at the Tower.

: Earn 300 points by banking medallions at the Tower. Platinum : Earn 400 points by banking medallions at the Tower.

: Earn 400 points by banking medallions at the Tower. Cloudrunning : Complete patrols, Terminal Overload, and other activities on Neptune.

: Complete patrols, Terminal Overload, and other activities on Neptune. In It to Win It : Earn any medallion by completing activities anywhere in the system and then bank it at the Tower.

: Earn any medallion by completing activities anywhere in the system and then bank it at the Tower. Circuit Training: Earn 1200 activity points by completing Dares of Eternity, Vanguard Ops playlist activities, or Defiant Battlegrounds.

Earn 1200 activity points by completing Dares of Eternity, Vanguard Ops playlist activities, or Defiant Battlegrounds. Friendly Rivalry: Play 6 Supremacy or Gambit matches.

Play 6 Supremacy or Gambit matches. Talented Scout: Defeat 600 targets with Scout Rifles.

Defeat 600 targets with Scout Rifles. Crest Collector: Earn 50 points in Supremacy by picking up crests after defeating an enemy

Earn 50 points in Supremacy by picking up crests after defeating an enemy Going the Distance: Earn 600 points by banking medallions at the Tower. Banking higher Gold or Platinum medallions yield a higher score.

Earn 600 points by banking medallions at the Tower. Banking higher Gold or Platinum medallions yield a higher score. Hall of Fame: Finish a Guardian Games Nightfall flawlessly. Also, score at least 30 points in Supremacy and complete the match.

Finish a Guardian Games Nightfall flawlessly. Also, score at least 30 points in Supremacy and complete the match. Record Setter: Complete 15 Platinum Contender Cards.

Complete 15 Platinum Contender Cards. Grand Slam: Achieve a Platinum Score in the Guardian Games Nightfall playlist.

However, before you start ticking these challenges off your list, you must pick up the Guardian Games class item from Eva Levante at the Tower. Without it, your progression won't count.

Until you've completed the introductory questline for Guardian Games in Destiny 2, you won't be able to see most of the triumphs on the event card either.

Interestingly, you can complete two or more triumphs in a single activity. For example, triumphs like Pull Some Strings, Classy Arsenal, and Talented Scout, can be completed in one go just by using the new Strand Scout Rifle Taraxippos. You'll also earn some medallions while working on these triumphs during Destiny 2 Guardian Games.

