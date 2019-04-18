Top 5 MMORPG games you can play on Steam in 2019

Eve Online

People often confuse between MMO and MMORPG. What is MMORPG? MMORPG games are MMO games (Massive Multiplayer Online) which comes under the RPG (Role-playing games) genre. And that is absolutely the best part of this genre - you get to play intense, immersive, breath-taking story-driven RPG games and while you battle other players online and prove your skills.

MMORPG games have the perfect balance of role-playing story-driven adventure mixed with a competitive online battle arena feel. Here are the 5 best MMORPG games that you can play on Steam in 2019.

#1 The Elder Scrolls Online

The Elder Scroll online has been popular for a long time now and the game has a stable player base which is important for any MMO. You can craft, steal, battle or explore in the game, play the game as your heart wishes. Another thing that attracts me towards the game are the mechanics. The game allows you to combine your weapons and powers to create something new which suits your playstyle. Not many games allow that kind of control over your characters.

#2 Smite

Over the years, Smite has reached a different height and now you can't keep this game out of any MMORPG list. Smite brings you the battleground of Gods. You literally play as a God in this game and battle against other Gods. The game also has different game modes for all kinds of players. You can choose a fast-paced game mode for fun or you can master your Gods and play the competitive game mode against other players to prove your skills.

#3 Shadowverse CCG

Shadowverse CCG was called one of the best games of the year by IGN. Shadowverse CCG is a turn-based card game with a daily player base of 1 million. It is claimed to be Japan's #1 card game made for, and by, card gamers.

It has an extensive single-player mode - this story-driven mode will teach you how to play the game as well as make you aware of the background stories and the rich history of Shadowverse. Once you are done with the story mode, you are free to join the battlegrounds and battle it out against the players around the globe.

#4 Albion Online

Albion Online is a fantasy sandbox MMORPG. The game features a player driven economy system, classless combat, and intense PvP battles. The game allows the players to explore its vast fantasy land. The world is full of danger and surprises as well as opportunities. Grow your wealth and power, make allies and enemies and leave a mark on the world of Albion.

#5 Eve Online

Eve online is a community-driven MMORPG game in the space. Players are free to choose their path and deal with the consequences. The world of eve is ever expanding, you can fight others and choose to feel the heat of battle in extreme PvP and PvE battles or you can keep mining and make your industry. Experience a player based economy system in this growing world of Eve Online.

