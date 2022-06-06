Xbox Games Showcase Extended: Date and time, how to watch, and more

The Xbox Games Showcase Extended has come as a surprise announcement for many as Microsoft looks to make the most of a summer where the famed E3 event has been canceled. The extended showcase event will follow the path of the original showcase that's set for June 12. With all the recent decisions made by Xbox, the extended showcase will be of vital importance for Microsoft's gaming division. More importantly, fans can already find the important information required for them to enjoy what's on offer.

The Xbox Games Showcase Extended will be a follow-up to the main showcase. There are many details from all the games under the Xbox banner, which are set to appear later in the year. Fans are quite excited as games like Starfield and Redfall might be making it to the show. Their delays have disappointed some, and the showcase will be the perfect place for Xbox to regain some of their fans' lost confidence.

Fans will now get a bonus treat in the form of the Xbox Games Showcase Extended

The original Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase will go ahead as scheduled on June 12. Fans across the world will be able to witness all the exciting games and their related announcements making it to the show. As a bonus service, Microsoft has announced the Xbox Games Showcase Extended:

"Stay tuned for the Xbox Games Showcase Extended on June 14 at 10.00 am PT where we will share new trailers, take deeper looks at the news from the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase and speak with some of your favorite game creators. This all-new broadcast is approximately 90 minutes in length, and will be broadcast live in English, Latin America Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German, and French, and the additional languages we offer will be available within a week. Audio Descriptions and American Sign Language will be offered live."

It's quite clear when this extended showcase will be taking place. Fans will be able to catch the show on June 14, and it remains to be seen what kind of content will be on it.

Here are the timezones for the show according to the major areas of the globe:

10.00 am PT

01.00 pm ET

06.00 pm BST

11.30 pm IST

As for the broadcast, it will be done in the same fashion as June 12's showcase. In addition, Xbox has already confirmed that the extended show will be available in multiple languages for the global audience. Both showcases will be available on all the social media channels of Xbox.

The June 14 showcase will be different as Xbox will focus on deep dives into various games. The 90-minute event could very well feature the official gameplay of major titles like Starfield, among others. With news of their delay, fans have grown increasingly impatient. With a bleak 2022, the Xbox Games Showcase Extended will definitely have to deliver on the hype to appease many fans.

