5 best crystal spawn locations in ARK Fjordur

ARK Fjordur is the latest DLC in the ARK: Survival Evolved series. It was first released as an unofficial mod map and instantly became a fan favorite. Studio Wildcard then decided to release Fjordur as an official DLC map this year on June 12.

Fjordur's background is based on Norse mythology. Frosty mountain peaks, hollow caves, deep seas, lush forests, ancient ruins, medieval castles, and Viking shipwrecks contribute to the mysterious plot of the game.

To survive in ARK Fjordur, players have to carry out some essential tasks, including farming, collecting resources, building bases, crafting tools and weapons, and fighting dangerous creatures.

Players can find crystals in the mountains and caves of ARK Fjordur

Crystals are one of the essential resources in ARK Fjordur and can be found in abundance all over the map. Some of the best ways of mining crystals are by using a mining drill, metal pick, mantis anky, and gacha. Players can also get crystals by killing the Rock Elemental monster. Argys, Dunkleosteus, and Ravagers can carry twice the amount of crystals compared to any other dinosaur.

Crystals are required to make several advanced equipment, including a spyglass, scuba mask, fabricator, radio, air conditioner, refrigerator, gas mask, greenhouse structures, weapon attachments, night vision goggles, and more. There are over a hundred recipes in the game that require crystals.

Although crystals are abundant on the ARK Fjordur map, here are some of the best locations.

1) 86.3, 04.8

Crystal spawn location 1 (Image via BEYPlaysGames/YouTube)

This location is a cave on the extreme south-western side of Vardiland, in the rocky mountain area. Upon entering the cave, players will see a bridge over an Aberration themed area. Players will have to reach the Aberration area to get to the crystals.

2) 07.8, 37.4

Crystal spawn location 2 (Image via BEYPlaysGames/YouTube)

This area is located in the extreme north of Vannaland, and the coordinates are 07.8, 37.4. Players will find quite a few crystals in the snowy mountain peaks. If they head west from here, they will find a waterfall at 12.8, 30.8. Behind the waterfall, they will find a decent number of crystals.

3) 26.4, 44.8

Crystal spawn location 3 (Image via BEYPlaysGames/YouTube)

This area is located right in the middle of Vannaland, at the peak of a rocky mountain. Players will find quite a few crystals here. If they travel north, they will find another crystal spawn location at 08.4, 48.0.

4) 45.9, 41.8

Crystal spawn location 4 (Image via BEYPlaysGames/YouTube)

Reaching this location can be a bit tricky. First, players have to dive under the sea between Vardiland and Vannaland at 47.5, 42.5. After diving, players will find a cave at 45.9, 41.8. Crystals spawn very densely inside the cave.

5) 57.2, 85.2

Crystal spawn location 5 (Image via BEYPlaysGames/YouTube)

This location is a cave found in the extreme south-eastern corner of Vannaland, near the coastal area. The coordinates are 57.2, 85.2. White, glowing crystals literally spawn everywhere in this Aberration themed cave. Some of the crystals are shaped like plants and can even be picked with bare hands. This is the same cave where the Megapithecus terminal is located. This is the best location to get crystals in ARK Fjordur.

Apart from the locations mentioned here, players will find crystals in lots of areas across the entire Fjordur map. For example, 68.0, 38.8 is another great place to get crystals.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

