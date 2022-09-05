ARK Fjordur is the twelfth official DLC in the ARK franchise, and like every other ARK: Survival Evolved DLC, Fjordur also has a theme. Fjordur is a Norse mythical fantasyland filled with ancient ruins, Viking shipwrecks, and other elements from Norse mythology.

ARK Survival Evolved is one of the best survival sandbox games and tests its players' capability to survive in the prehistoric era. The advanced weapons and tools add a sci-fi twist to the game.

To 'survive the ARK,' players must collect resources, fight dangerous creatures, meet basic needs (hunger, thirst), tame creatures, farm, hunt, build bases, craft tools, weapons, and much more.

5 best locations to get oil in ARK Fjordur

Oil (or Crude Oil in Primitive Plus DLC) is a unique, renewable, refinable, and non-combustible resource in ARK Fjordur. Players can usually acquire oil from oil veins under the sea or from oil deposits on the surface. Harvesting creatures like Basilosaurus, Trilobite, Leech, and Enforcer is a great way to get oil. Players can also get oil by harvesting TEK creatures.

Taming dung beetles is a slow but safer way to get oil, an essential resource in ARK Fjordur. Oil is required to craft: Absorbent Substrate, Cooked Meat Jerky, Cryopod, Fabricator, Gasoline, Grenade, Homing Underwater Mine, Industrial Cooker, Industrial Forge, Industrial Grill, Industrial Grinder, Jar of Pitch, Prime Meat Jerky, Propellant, Re-Fertilizer, Silencer Attachment, Soap, Spray Painter, Tripwire Alarm Trap, Unassembled Enforcer, Unassembled TEK Hover Skiff, and Vault.

Pickaxes and mining drills are great tools for mining oil. Players can make gasoline by refining oil in a Refining Forge or Industrial Forge. Here are some of the best locations in ARK Fjordur to get a lot of oil.

1) 77.9, 80.9

Oil spawn location 1 in ARK Fjordur (Image via BEYPlaysGames/YouTube)

This area is located in the northern part of the volcanic island named Balheimr. The coordinates are 77.9, 80.9. Players will see several dark rocks scattered around the entire area that look like dull obsidian nodes. These are the oil rocks. MIning them using a pick or a drill will give the players loads of oil. This is probably the best on-the-surface oil mining location in ARK Fjordur.

2) 90.3, 44.1

Oil spawn location 2 (Image via BEYPlaysGames/YouTube)

This area is located in the extreme eastern part of Vardiland. It is a small island very close to the sea shore. The coordinates are 90.3, 44.1. Players will find about six to eight oil rocks in the area.

3) 19.5, 46.8

Oil spawn location 3 (Image via BEYPlaysGames/YouTube)

This is a great underwater oil vein location. This oil vein spawn point is located on a lake in the autumn biome of Vannaland. The coordinates are 19.5, 46.8. Players must dive underwater to find quite a few oil veins scattered around. But they must stay clear of the dangerous underwater creatures that crawl in this part of the lake.

4) 47.7, 42.8

Oil spawn location 4 (Image via BEYPlaysGames/YouTube)

This is another underwater oil rock spawning location. This area is located on the sea between Vannaland and Vardiland. First, players have to reach 47.7, 42.8 and dive into the sea, they will find a cave at 45.9, 41.8. This is the same cave where lots of crystals can be found. Alongside Crystals, players will also notice a bunch of oil rocks spawning densely.

5) 50.6, 45.3

Oil spawn location 5 in ARK Fjordur (Image via BEYPlaysGames/YouTube)

This one is also an underwater cave, where oil rocks can be found. The location and the previous location are interconnected. Players have to dive into the sea from the back of the previous cave and reach the coordinates 50.6, 45.3. They will notice a purple glowing crystal node and, beneath that, a cave opening.

Entering the cave, players will see a lot of crystals and oil rocks spawned here and there.

