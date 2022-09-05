ARK Fjordur is one of the best ARK Survival Evolved DLCs out there. ARK Fjordur is the 12th official map of this famous survival sandbox game. This game takes its players to a land with dangerous creatures and beautiful landscapes.

Players have to collect resources, build bases, craft tools and weapons, farm and tame creatures, meet basic needs, fight dangerous creatures, and hunt in order to survive. Speaking of dangerous creatures, ARK Fjordur has four new tamable creatures, four mini-bosses, three Island bosses, and a new final boss. Carrying out these tasks will help players increase their levels.

Just like every ARK: Survival Evolved game has a theme, ARK Fjordur also has one, which is Norse mythology. There are places like Jotunheim and Asgard, mythical creatures like Skoll and Hati, and remnants of Viking ships all over the map, proudly showcasing Fjordur's theme.

5 best locations to get Giant Bee Honey in ARK Fjordur

Giant Bee Honey is a non-refinable, non-combustible, renewable, consumable type and uncommon resource in ARK Fjordur. Giant Bee Honey has several different usages, which are as follows:

First of all, players can consume Giant Bee Honey to instantly recieve twenty hunger points and eight health points.

Giant Bee Honey is needed to cook Sweet Vegetable Cakes and Extrordinary Kibbles.

Players can throw it on the ground and use it as a bait to attract nearby creatures.

When thrown into the water, honey calms down aggressive Leedsichthys.

Players can use Giant Bee Honey to tame Liopleurodons (temporarily), Dire Bears, Moschops, Megatheriums, and Roll Rats. Here, honey works like kibble and adds 80 food points.

Players can use it as a fishing bait for fishing rods alngside Sap or Leech Blood.

When used in custom created recipes, honey add a decent amount of health points.

Giant Bee Honey spoils in twenty seconds, so it is recommended to put them in a refrigerator or attach them to a fishing rod for unlimited durability. There are two primary methods to collect Giant Bee Honey.

Players can tame a Giant Bee and it will automatically produce honey in the Bee Hive.

They can harvest Giant Bee Honey from the wild bee hives, on a fifteen minute cooldown timer. Players must follow cautions, as Giant Bees could potentially come out of the harvested hive

In the second method, instead of using bare hands, players should use tamed Dire Bears to harvest honey from the wild bee hives. Dire Bears can harvest twice as much honey without destroying the bee hive or aggrevating the Giant Bees.

In ARK Fjordur, players can harvest honey from the Honey Stones. It is a safer way to collect honey in the initial stages of the game and tame their first Andrewsarchus with it.

Here are some of the best locations to get Giant Bee Honey in ARK Fjordur.

1) 33.0, 60.9

Honey Rock spawn location 1 (image via BEYPlaysGames/YouTube)

This area is located in the rocky mountain parts, in the middle of Vannaland. The co-ordinates are 33.0, 60.9. Here, players will find quite a few Honey Rocks lying around. They can be harvested with a pickaxe or a mining drill.

2) 45.0, 96.8

Honey Rock spawn location 2 (image via BEYPlaysGames/YouTube)

This area is located right at the edge of the ARK Fjordur map, on the extreme eastern side of Vannaland. Here, players will see several rocks with bee hives sticking out of them, these are Honey Rocks, and can be harvested for Giant Bee Honey.

3) 41.8, 79.0

Honey Rock spawn location 3 (image via BEYPlaysGames/YouTube)

This one is also a great location where a decent amount of Honey Rock can be found. This area is located on the rocky mountain side in the middle of Vannaland. The co-ordinates are 41.8, 79.0.

4) 60.2, 20.8

Honey Rock spawn location 4 (image via Crabbytron/YouTube)

This Honey Rock spawning zone is located in the northern part of Vardialnd. A lot of Honey Rocks can be found in this area. The co-ordinates are 60.2, 20.8.

5) 04.3, 47.3

Honey cave entrance (image via Crabbytron/YouTube)

This one is a Giant Bee Hive spawn location. Once players level up in the game and get their hands on some advanced weapons and arrmors. Players can go to the Honey Cave to collect a lot of honey. The entrance is locatyed at 04.3, 47.3. This is the same cave where Bee Queen Beyla spawns.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

